Mary McCormack Posts Video of Husband’s Tesla Catching Fire in LA

As car incidents go, this perhaps among a driver’s worst nightmares. The husband of actress Mary McCormack, British producer and director Michael Morris, had to pull over when fellow motorists flagged him that his car was catching fire.
Morris owns a Tesla Model S and was driving it on the streets of Los Angeles, California. McCormarck got her hands on footage from the scene of the incident and is taking to Twitter to directly ask the carmaker about the malfunction.
She says her husband’s Tesla is a “normal” one, without autopilot. She also says he was driving at slow speed and wasn’t involved in any kind of accident beforehand. In other words, whatever happened to make the car burst into flames, happened because something was wrong with the car itself, and not with the way it was handled.
“This is what happened to my husband and his car today,” she writes in a tweet accompanying the video of the car being engulfed by flames. “No accident, out of the blue, in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd. Thank you to the kind couple who flagged him down and told him to pull over. And thank god my three little girls weren’t in the car with him.”
The footage shows flames shooting up from underneath the car. Firefighters were quick to the scene and managed to contain the incident before it got more serious. Morris got out of the car without being harmed.
As of this moment, Tesla is yet to address the incident in more specific terms. It did say, though, that this was an “extraordinarily unusual occurrence” that probably happened because of a faulty battery. They are refraining from comment until the ongoing investigation comes to an end.
Until they do, social media is having a field day with this recent incident, with some users even going as far as to call Tesla cars “beautiful killing machines.”
She says her husband’s Tesla is a “normal” one, without autopilot. She also says he was driving at slow speed and wasn’t involved in any kind of accident beforehand. In other words, whatever happened to make the car burst into flames, happened because something was wrong with the car itself, and not with the way it was handled.
“This is what happened to my husband and his car today,” she writes in a tweet accompanying the video of the car being engulfed by flames. “No accident, out of the blue, in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd. Thank you to the kind couple who flagged him down and told him to pull over. And thank god my three little girls weren’t in the car with him.”
The footage shows flames shooting up from underneath the car. Firefighters were quick to the scene and managed to contain the incident before it got more serious. Morris got out of the car without being harmed.
As of this moment, Tesla is yet to address the incident in more specific terms. It did say, though, that this was an “extraordinarily unusual occurrence” that probably happened because of a faulty battery. They are refraining from comment until the ongoing investigation comes to an end.
Until they do, social media is having a field day with this recent incident, with some users even going as far as to call Tesla cars “beautiful killing machines.”
@Tesla This is what happened to my husband and his car today. No accident,out of the blue, in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd. Thank you to the kind couple who flagged him down and told him to pull over. And thank god my three little girls weren’t in the car with him pic.twitter.com/O4tPs5ftVo— Mary McCormack (@marycmccormack) June 16, 2018