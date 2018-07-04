autoevolution
 

Woman Declared Dead in Car Crash is Found Alive at the Morgue

This brings new meaning (and a heavy dose of irony) to the saying, “Well, be happy you’re alive!” One female driver from South Africa was found alive in the morgue fridge, after being declared dead in a car crash some hours before.
The woman, whose identity hasn’t been revealed to the press, was involved in a pileup outside Carletonville, near Johannesburg, in South Africa. The car she was in overturned, throwing her and 2 other occupants out. Reports say that 2 people were killed in the accident, but they don’t mention if the woman was among them or if she was the third.

The bottom line is that paramedics from the Distress Assist ambulance service declared her dead on the scene. Some hours later, after the body had been taken to the morgue and placed in a proper fridge, someone found out that she was, after all, very much alive. In shock, but alive nonetheless, Times Live reports.

The Distress Assist service is now under investigation. Since the woman was breathing when she was found in the fridge, paramedics must have made a mistake when they declared her dead. At least, that’s what common sense would dictate.

Distress Alert operations manager Gerrit Bradnick insists that’s not the case. In a statement cited by the media outlet, he says paramedics followed protocol in declaring her dead.

Equipment used to determine life showed no form of life on the woman,” Bradnick says in a statement. “This did not happen because our paramedics are not properly trained. There is no proof of any negligence by our crew.”

The woman’s family is not buying this miraculous-return-from-the-dead story, telling the BBC they want answers. Leaving someone for dead, especially when they’re in need of medical assistance after such a serious crash, shouldn’t go unpunished.

As of the time of writing, the woman remains in critical condition at the hospital.
