Prankster Falls Out the Window of Moving Car as Hand Grip Breaks Off

Car safety 101: when inside a moving vehicle, don’t hang out of the open window. One 20-year-old man from Pennsylvania did it recently and is lucky to have survived the fall, after the hand grip broke off. 4 photos



Kin and his sister were in the car when he came up with the idea of rolling down the window and riding hanging out of it. He had his hand on the hand grip, so he must’ve figured nothing bad could happen to him. Well, it did – and at 55 mph, no less.



He posted the video of the incident on Facebook. Yes, there is video: you didn’t think some dude would pull off a stunt like this and not have someone (his sister, in this case) film it at it, did you? Also on Facebook, he posted photos from the injuries he sustained in the fall.



“So I guess it’s about Time Sunday night I was being a massive idiot and got ballsy I now know how quickly something that’s going good can turn into a s**t-storm in a matter of a second I was going roughly 50-55mph I got lucky let the fallowing images and video be a lesson to everyone please be careful be safe,” Kin writes.



He’s not much for spelling and punctuation, but you get the message: don’t be stupid, seats are for sitting, windows are not.



Speaking of the fall from the moving car, Kin is the first to admit he’s lucky to have gotten off with just scratches and bruises. He could have died, and he knows it.



“I was scared to death hoping I didn’t die,” he says. “I had no feeling until my sister came and hugged me crying. I feel great now. Healing up nicely but right after it happened I was laying there curious if I was dead or not.”



