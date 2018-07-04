NASA's Dawn Probe Fires Ion Engines for the Last Time

Spyshots: Renault Captur Coupe is a BMW X6 for People on a Budget

You can pick up a first-generation BMW X6 for about €20,000, but you risk running into mechanical problems. For the same amount of money, Renault plans to sell you a coupe version of its smallest crossover, the Captur. 22 photos



Rumor has it that the Captur Coupe will become the first RS crossover, expected to deliver around 200 horsepower from either a 1.6-liter or a de-tuned version of the 1.8 turbo powering the



Platform-wise, the Captur will share its CMF-B architecture with the



The engine to watch out for is the 1.3-liter turbo developed in partnership with Daimler. There's already a 140 horsepower version powering the Scenic MPV , but a 163 HP unit is used by the new A-Class and could wiggle its way under the hood of this particular prototype. Unfortunately, AWD is unlikely to be offered.



We expect the only diesel engine offered to be the 1.5-liter dCi, as the bigger 1.6-liter is too expensive for the subcompact segment. Since Renault plans to have as many as two dozen electrified models in the roster, we doubt the Captur Coupe can escape the plug.



As far as practicality is concerned, the little Renault won't be a match even for the classic X6, as we expect a trunk capacity of around 450 liters, compared to the 570 of the Bimmer. Headroom also looks a little tight, but you can't make a lifestyle crossover without making the passengers uncomfortable. This test prototype has once again been spotted testing in Southern Europe. We don't know what lead the French automaker to develop a chopped version of the Captur instead of something bigger like the Koleos and Kadjar. But it should be relatively efficient and affordable.Rumor has it that the Captur Coupe will become the first RS crossover, expected to deliver around 200 horsepower from either a 1.6-liter or a de-tuned version of the 1.8 turbo powering the Megane RS . This should give it a 0 to 100 kph time of around 7 seconds, so about as fast as the first X6 35d.Platform-wise, the Captur will share its CMF-B architecture with the next-generation Clio , spied just a day ago at the same location. This means it should have the same engines as well, while its interior could be previewed at the upcoming Paris Motor Show.The engine to watch out for is the 1.3-liter turbo developed in partnership with Daimler. There's already a 140 horsepower version powering the Scenic, but a 163unit is used by the new A-Class and could wiggle its way under the hood of this particular prototype. Unfortunately,is unlikely to be offered.We expect the only diesel engine offered to be the 1.5-liter dCi, as the bigger 1.6-liter is too expensive for the subcompact segment. Since Renault plans to have as many as two dozen electrified models in the roster, we doubt the Captur Coupe can escape the plug.As far as practicality is concerned, the little Renault won't be a match even for the classic X6, as we expect a trunk capacity of around 450 liters, compared to the 570 of the Bimmer. Headroom also looks a little tight, but you can't make a lifestyle crossover without making the passengers uncomfortable.