Tennessee Woman Sues NASA to Keep Vial of Moon Dust Armstrong Gave Her

5 25-Year-Old Driver Killed by Flying Tire on Florida Highway

4 Drunk Garbage Truck Driver Plows Through 9 Cars, Trees and a Front Porch

3 Man Admits on TV Leaving Hit-and-Run Victim to Die: I’m Not Worried, Man

More on this:

South Florida Rapper XXXTentacion Killed in Drive-By Shooting

South Florida rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed in Deerfield, Florida, in a drive-by shooting, some hours ago. Police are offering a $3,000 reward to anyone who can offer any clues that may lead them to the culprits. 6 photos



XXX had also been in a fair share of feuds with fellow rappers, as it’s known to happen in the industry. However, police believe the drive-by



The 20-year-old star had just visited a motorcycle dealership because he wanted to purchase a new set of wheels. He went out and got into his



Police believe he was carrying cash for the bike purchase with him, so the robbers acted on a tip. For the time being, they have no leads, so they’re turning to the public for any help they might offer. The suspects fled the scene of the crime in “a black Dodge Journey with dark tint and black wheels.”



Minutes after the shooting, before police even arrived on the scene, a video started making the rounds on social media. It showed XXX lying in his car, while bystanders were checking for a pulse.



As news of XXX’s death spread, fellow celebrities, pals and collaborators took to social media to mourn his untimely passing. The rapper, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, had been under house arrest until just recently, but a judge had granted him permission to travel so he could tour. He was being on trial on a string of charges, including tampering with a witness and domestic violence against his pregnant girlfriend.XXX had also been in a fair share of feuds with fellow rappers, as it’s known to happen in the industry. However, police believe the drive-by shooting was a robbery and not related to any disputes he may have had with other rappers, TMZ notes.The 20-year-old star had just visited a motorcycle dealership because he wanted to purchase a new set of wheels. He went out and got into his BMW i8 in the parking lot, which is when two black males approached him. Both were wearing hoodies and the shooter had covered his face with a red mask. Eyewitnesses say they heard multiple shots and that they saw one of the attackers take a Louis Vuitton bag out of XXX’s car.Police believe he was carrying cash for the bike purchase with him, so the robbers acted on a tip. For the time being, they have no leads, so they’re turning to the public for any help they might offer. The suspects fled the scene of the crime in “a black Dodge Journey with dark tint and black wheels.”Minutes after the shooting, before police even arrived on the scene, a video started making the rounds on social media. It showed XXX lying in his car, while bystanders were checking for a pulse.As news of XXX’s death spread, fellow celebrities, pals and collaborators took to social media to mourn his untimely passing.