The Italian exotic burned down at a gas station in St Louis, Missouri and the story behind the unfortunate happening is intriguing, to say the least.As you'll be able to notice in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page (swipe right for the clip), it all started with a pair of Lamborghinis sitting quietly in the said gas station. Note that the two Raging Bulls had attended the goldRush Rally , with the Performante's stickers clearly showcasing this.However, a Chrysler minivan with a negligent driver set off with the pump still attached and, as you can imagine, this is where the chaos started.And while the hose is designed to detach from the body of the pump in such cases, the moment saw gas being sprayed all over the Huracan Performante stopped at the pump next to the troublesome one.We're not sure what happened next (the video somehow stops here, perhaps due to police investigating the matter), but the Nurburgring tamer (6:52, remember?) was set on fire.While firefighters reportedly took swift action, it was too late for the 640 hp beast. Most of the V10 machine was consumed by the flames, so the world now has one less Huracan Performante Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident, as the organizers of the event explain on social media: "We are happy to report that no one was hurt in yesterdays fire at a gas station in St. Louis involving a goldRush Rally Lamborghini Performante,"