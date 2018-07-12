Man Survives 7-Story Fall from Hotel Balcony After Landing on Car Hood

In the movies, whenever the good guy or gal jumps from a hotel balcony, you can always count on a pool being right underneath, breaking their fall, saving their lives and making for a spectacular twist to the story.
In real life, sometimes all you get is the hood of a car. And it’s enough to save your life and make you grateful you were this lucky, because landing on the ground would have surely killed you.
One British tourist learned this the hard way, after falling from the 7th story of a hotel in Mallorca, Porto Cristo, the Daily Mail reports. He had been having issues with his girlfriend, with whom he’d been fighting ever since they checked in, the publication says, citing reports in the local media.
However, in the early hours of Thursday, when everyone else was asleep, things got particularly intense. During the argument, the man either fell by accident or jumped off the balcony, falling 7 stories down. To his luck, he didn’t land on the concrete, but on the hood of a parked car, which broke his fall and literally saved his life.
Apparently, had he landed on the roof of the car, he wouldn’t have been as lucky since it’s less soft than the hood. Emergency personnel who treated the 30-year-old man told him that he had the owner of the car to thank for his life.
He must also pay for repairs on the damaged vehicle, but that’s another story. The photo included with this article shows the damage done – to the car, not the British tourist. His identity has not been made public in the media.
“The hotel had experienced ‘problems’ involving the man and woman the previous day,” the Mail notes, but fails to mention what kind of problems they’re speaking of. “Police have opened an investigation to determine what happened.”
