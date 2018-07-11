Footage of George Clooney’s Sardinia Accident Shows Him Flying Through the Air

Actor George Clooney was involved in an accident that could have very well cost him his life, as surveillance footage obtained by the Italian media reveals.
News of the crash broke yesterday, with initial reports saying the actor had been seriously injured. Luckily for him, that proved to be wrong: while Clooney suffered injuries to his pelvis and bruising to his arm and leg, he was released from the hospital within hours.
His rep tells the media he is “fine” and will be recovering at home, so there’s no need to worry about him. However, he was lucky to have escaped with such minor injuries, judging by the video just released.
Clooney was riding his scooter to Olbia in Sardinia, where the set of his upcoming Hulu series “Catch 22” is located. He was going at 60mph and was wearing a helmet at the time of the impact. Reports in the media note that he hit the windshield of the incoming Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon with his head and was thrown 20 feet into the air, over the car, before hitting the asphalt.
The helmet broke from the force of the impact. You can see a second scooter in the surveillance video, which managed to avoid the Mercedes. Clooney was lucky that another incoming car, a pickup truck, didn’t run him over, as he fell right in front of it on the road.
The Mercedes was driven by 65-year-old Antonello Viglino, who tells the Daily Mail that he had the sun in his eyes and didn’t see that he had crossed the line, into incoming traffic.
“I didn’t see anything, I had the sun on my eyes. I was about to turn, I just got over the line,” he explains. His second shock of the day came when Clooney’s bodyguard informed him who he had hit.
Eyewitness Gianni Visciano reveals for the same media outlet that, when people rushed to Clooney’s help and removed his helmet, he was shouting and didn’t seem able to move his legs or hold his head. However, that could have been from the shock of the impact, as X-rays at the hospital revealed no serious injuries.
