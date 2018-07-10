George Clooney Seriously Injured in Scooter Accident in Sardinia

Actor George Clooney has been hospitalized for serious injuries after his scooter was hit by an incoming Mercedes-Benz, reports in the Italian media note.
Clooney and wife Amal and their two children have temporarily relocated to Costa Corallina for the summer, as the actor is directing, producing and starring in a new TV series, “Catch 22.” He was on his way to work when the accident happened, reports in the local media cited by Sky News say.
Clooney was riding a scooter when an incoming car suddenly changed lanes, cutting him off. A photo of a Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon with a smashed windshield and a nearby scooter would seem to suggest that Clooney hit the windshield in the impact. There’s also a fire extinguisher nearby in the pic, which could mean that a small fire had to be put out.
Reports note that the driver of the car got out and offered assistance to the actor until ambulance arrived. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for injuries to his pelvis, and bruising to a knee and an arm. Rumor has it that the injuries were “serious.”
However, they’re to be taken with a grain of salt. Media inquiries at the hospital reveal that the actor has already been discharged and left the building through a side exit, to avoid the paparazzi outside. Had his injuries been that severe, no doctor would have left him leave their care that quickly.
A police investigation is now underway, to determine the cause of the accident, and more details are bound to emerge in the coming hours.
This isn’t the first time that Clooney is involved in an accident while on his bike. In 2007, a car flipped his bike on a road across the Hudson River in New York. To this day, he is still in pain from the back injuries he sustained – a thing he admitted in several interviews.
