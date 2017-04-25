autoevolution

Tom Hardy Apprehends Scooter Thief In London

 
In a time when scooter and motorcycle thefts went sky-high in London, only a superhero can save the day. And one appears to be on the rise as Mad Max (Tom Hardy) himself took the law into his own hands and apprehended such an offender.
No, it’s not the description for an upcoming movie but a real thing that happened recently, as Hollywood star Tom Hardy chased and caught a scooter thief near his home in south-west London.

According to a report on The Sun, Tom was walking by when two thieves on a stole scooter run a red light smashing into a Mercedes. Both got injured in the accident, but one of them tried to escape the incoming police by vaulting over some fences through some gardens and other private properties.

Tom’s civic spirit then kicked in, and he engaged into justice mode, starting a movie-like chase to catch the guy. He quickly managed to catch up and grab him by the scruff of the neck.

The offender got immobilized and patted down for concealed weapons, showing Mr. Hardy meant business. He was then escorted back to the crash scene where the police arrived and took custody of both suspects.

“This little s*** nicked something, and now he’s got himself a ­broken leg,” Tom told an onlooker while hauling the thief towards the law forces to be arrested.

“Tom Hardy’s clearly not a man you’d mess with,” said a witness. “I think he even checked the kid’s ID before cops took over.”

London definitely needs more heroes like Tom here, so if you are witnessing a scooter/motorcycle stealing in progress call the police and offer them all the details you can; such as the thieves’ appearance, clothes color, the model and color of the vehicle they are stealing as well as the location and the direction they take.

Don’t try to intervene if you’re alone. Some thieves would try anything to evade, including throwing acid at you.
