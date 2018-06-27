Like a Boss: Man Hangs on Hood of Speeding Mercedes, Talks on the Phone

This is when you know you’ve crossed her so badly that she might never forgive you: when she’s driving with you on the hood of her speeding car, on Florida’s busiest highway, while you cling on for dear life.

18 photos



Midah was going down the I-95 Express Lane, when he drove by the strange sight: on the hood of a black



Yes, you read that right: he was hanging on the hood of the car going at 75mph while talking on the phone. Midah believes he and the female driver were trying to settle some kind of argument, but the funny part is that both appear incredibly calm. Almost as if what they’re doing is not deadly dangerous.



“It was scary and also like it was crazy and funny. I was mind blown. I have never seen anything like that,” Midah says. You don’t say!



All jokes aside, Midah had enough sense to call the police after he captured the entire stunt on camera. If the guy and woman were crazy to do something like this, others shouldn’t have to pay for their twisted sense of adventure.



“They were putting their lives in danger, but also those of the people around them. If he had fallen off, he would have hit me, you know, that’s on me,” Midah adds. “The strangest thing of all is that both rider and driver seemed calm like it was no big deal.”



Midah also provided the Florida Highway Patrol with the model and the license plates on the car. No arrests have been made at the time and an investigation is underway.



It happened in reality and it was all caught on camera by a fellow motorist, engineering student Daniel Midah. A video report from CBS Miami is available at the bottom of the page.Midah was going down the I-95 Express Lane, when he drove by the strange sight: on the hood of a black Mercedes-Benz S-Class was a man, holding on to the car with just one hand. He was using the other to talk on the phone, apparently with the woman driving the car.Yes, you read that right: he was hanging on the hood of the car going at 75mph while talking on the phone. Midah believes he and the female driver were trying to settle some kind of argument, but the funny part is that both appear incredibly calm. Almost as if what they’re doing is not deadly dangerous.“It was scary and also like it was crazy and funny. I was mind blown. I have never seen anything like that,” Midah says. You don’t say!All jokes aside, Midah had enough sense to call the police after he captured the entire stunt on camera. If the guy and woman were crazy to do something like this, others shouldn’t have to pay for their twisted sense of adventure.“They were putting their lives in danger, but also those of the people around them. If he had fallen off, he would have hit me, you know, that’s on me,” Midah adds. “The strangest thing of all is that both rider and driver seemed calm like it was no big deal.”Midah also provided the Florida Highway Patrol with the model and the license plates on the car. No arrests have been made at the time and an investigation is underway.