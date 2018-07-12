autoevolution
 

Ford, BMW and PSA Cars Can Now Talk to Each Other

Electric and autonomous vehicles aside, the technology that is most likely to become commonplace in the mid-term future is vehicle-to-everything communication, or V2X.
Currently, under development by several IT and communications specialists, the V2X tech quickly drew the attention of automakers all over the globe. So serious they are in making this work that two years ago Audi, BMW, and Daimler got together with the likes of Ericsson, Huawei and Qualcomm to create the 5G Automotive Association, 5GAA.

The first results of the work conducted by the 5GAA were showcased this week in Paris, with the help of Ford and French group PSA. In essence, what the carmakers have showed there is that cars from various brands could easily communicate with each other, even without cellular network coverage.

V2X, when fully implemented, will allow cars to alert each other of their presence, talk with traffic signs and even with the pedestrians’ devices.

5GAA showed that V2X could significantly increase road safety and traffic efficiency. For now, the group managed to get the cars talking to each other on collision avoidance, signaling and road sign violations.

The tests of the technology were conducted using two-wheel e-scooters from BMW and passenger vehicles provided by Ford, Groupe PSA, and BMW. All of them were equipped with the Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset. The software for the roadside infrastructure was provided by Savari.

“This demonstration builds on the successful C-V2X showcase we organized with our members Audi, Ford, and Qualcomm in Washington DC in April,” said in a statement Christoph Voigt, 5GAA chairman.

“We are excited to witness the growing momentum behind this life-saving technology and to see our members working together to deploy C-V2X, and to make it hit the road as soon as possible.”

The companies that make up the 5GAA envision a market introduction for the V2X technology sometime in 2020.
