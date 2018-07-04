Commuters in Boston Join Forces to Haul Train off Woman’s Leg

An incident in Boston, on the Orange Line, proves that there still is hope in humanity. Commuters joined forces to haul the train off a woman’s leg.
Video of the incident was captured on CCTV camera and you can see it at the bottom of the page. The 45-year-old woman was coming off the Orange Line train at Massachusetts Avenue on Friday afternoon, when she miscalculated her step and her leg went through the gap between platform and train.
She became stuck and was in obvious pain, which drew attention to the other passengers. Within minutes, several of them had rallied and synchronized, and were attempting to push the train just enough to allow her to take out her leg.
It took some effort and even more synchronizing, but in the end, they were successful. The woman managed to take out her leg and, to everyone’s surprise, she started crying – not because she was in pain but because she didn’t want them to call an ambulance for her injury.
“It all just happened so fast,” Marleny Polanco tells the Boston Globe. “I think within a minute or so, she was able to pull her leg out.”
Polanco says the woman started crying because she couldn’t afford to pay for an ambulance call, and insisted she be left to go home and tend the wound on her own. Luckily for her, they all realized the severity of the cut, and they called the ambulance either way.
Paramedics ruled that the gash left the bone exposed, so a surgical intervention was needed. They also assured the woman that nothing would happen to her if she couldn’t pay for the ambulance call.
Polance tells the Globe she thought the woman wasn’t at fault for the incident, because the gap was “too wide.” MBTA officials insist that the gap is standard 5 inches.
