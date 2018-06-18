Mumm Creates Space Champagne, Ideal for Zero Gravity

Deer Prances Around Crystal City Metro Station, Lives to Tell the Story

Traveling by subway, perhaps the last thing you expect to see is a deer prancing around, jumping on platforms and running ahead of trains. No, this isn’t a scene from a new animated movie, it actually happened. 17 photos



Though an unusual sight in such a populated area, at least this deer had the good luck of living to tell the story. Because of the electrified rail and the speed of trains, not many animals who wander inside make it out alive. Still, the poor thing must have been terrified, judging by how nervous it was.



“The deer was not struck by a train. It managed to get out of the station safely on its own through a tunnel and back toward Reagan National Airport, Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said,” The Post reports.



Authorities did whatever they could to ensure the deer returned safely whence it had come, except from sending men down there to catch it.



“Stessel said it appears the deer got into the tunnel between National Airport and Crystal City and likely came from a wooded area between the stations. Stessel said trains were slowed down while the deer was in the tunnel and station,” the publication adds.



No commuter was hurt either, though many likely got the surprise of a lifetime – except for that one guy who, in the video, is so absorbed by whatever he’s doing on his mobile phone that he barely notices the deer running past him.



