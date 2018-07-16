2 Women Killed as Boulder from Pickup Truck Smashes Their Car

More on this:

1 Woman Rams Pedestrian with Her Mercedes, Says God Made Her Do It

2 Plane Lands on the I-55 in Illinois, Crashes into Chevrolet Malibu

3 Man Survives 7-Story Fall from Hotel Balcony After Landing on Car Hood

4 Footage of George Clooney’s Sardinia Accident Shows Him Flying Through the Air

5 Commuters in Boston Join Forces to Haul Train off Woman’s Leg