5 Horror Crash on Japanese Highway Sees Car Literally Fly into Bus

4 BMW Driver Acting like a BMW Driver Zig-Zags His Way to a Well Deserved Crash

3 Ford Autonomous Police Car Will Give Chase to Speedsters, Issue Tickets

2 Cop Pulls Driver Over for Speeding, Accepts Donut Bribe

1 Paralyzed Man Helps Reckless Millennials See the Dangers of Drunk Driving

More on this:

Arizona State Lawmaker Brags About Speeding in His Lexus, Diplomatic Immunity

By the logic of state House representative for Arizon’s 5th District Paul Mosley, some people break the law because they can. Others, like himself, break the law because they want to get home faster and surprise the wife. 27 photos



Mosley was pulled over for speeding on route 95, just north of Parker, Arizona, in March this year. However, it’s just now that video from the bodycam of the deputy who pulled him over has emerged online, which explains why it took Mosley so many months to come up with a proper apology.



Once you see the video at the bottom of the page, you will understand why one was necessary. Not only does he brag to the deputy about speeding on the regular, he is actually proud of it. And he’s proud of being able to do it while he knows he can’t be prosecuted for it.



As a side note, speeding and drunk driving offenses are not covered by diplomatic immunity, but Mosley didn’t seem to know that. Neither did the deputy, who let him go with just a verbal warning, without as much as filing a report.



At the time of the incident, Mosley was behind the wheel of a



Asked if he knows whether speeding like this is dangerous, Mosley responds in the positive. Still, he adds, he’s not breaking the law because he can, but because he wants to get home faster to surprise the wife. If that’s not true love…



In a statement to



“My desire to get home to see my family does not justify how fast I was speeding nor my reference to legislative immunity when being pulled over,” he says. “Legislative immunity is a serious responsibility and should not be taken lightly or abused. In addition, my jokes about frequently driving over 100 miles per hour during my 3-hour commute to and from the capitol were entirely inappropriate and showed extremely bad judgment on my part, for which I am truly sorry.”



He says it won’t happen again. Mosley was elected in 2016 and is preparing to run for another 2-year term in November.



Spending hours on the commute to and from work must suck, but nothing excuses criminal speeding. For Mosley, though, the only excuse is that he’s a state representative and, as such, has diplomatic immunity.Mosley was pulled over for speeding on route 95, just north of Parker, Arizona, in March this year. However, it’s just now that video from the bodycam of the deputy who pulled him over has emerged online, which explains why it took Mosley so many months to come up with a proper apology.Once you see the video at the bottom of the page, you will understand why one was necessary. Not only does he brag to the deputy about speeding on the regular, he is actually proud of it. And he’s proud of being able to do it while he knows he can’t be prosecuted for it.As a side note, speeding and drunk driving offenses are not covered by diplomatic immunity, but Mosley didn’t seem to know that. Neither did the deputy, who let him go with just a verbal warning, without as much as filing a report.At the time of the incident, Mosley was behind the wheel of a Lexus LS 400 , going 97mph in a 55mph zone. He owned up to speeding and said that, just minutes before, he had been going 130. Sometimes he even went as fast as 140mph because that’s the top speed the car can reach, which is actually what he “likes” about it.Asked if he knows whether speeding like this is dangerous, Mosley responds in the positive. Still, he adds, he’s not breaking the law because he can, but because he wants to get home faster to surprise the wife. If that’s not true love…In a statement to Parker Live , Mosley is apologizing for his reckless driving and even more reckless comments. It took him this many months to understand how wrong he was, it would seem.“My desire to get home to see my family does not justify how fast I was speeding nor my reference to legislative immunity when being pulled over,” he says. “Legislative immunity is a serious responsibility and should not be taken lightly or abused. In addition, my jokes about frequently driving over 100 miles per hour during my 3-hour commute to and from the capitol were entirely inappropriate and showed extremely bad judgment on my part, for which I am truly sorry.”He says it won’t happen again. Mosley was elected in 2016 and is preparing to run for another 2-year term in November.