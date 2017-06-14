autoevolution

Horror Crash on Japanese Highway Sees Car Literally Fly into Bus

 
14 Jun 2017, 10:04 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
They say freeways, despite the higher speed limits, are the safest place for drivers, and that's because they are generally straight, with long bends and, most importantly, they have a central divider to keep the two directions of traffic away from each other.
Unfortunately, that doesn't work out the way it's supposed to. And since there is a solid object between the two lanes, there's absolutely no way for the drivers to see what's coming until it is too late.

That's exactly what happened here in the kind of accident that couldn't have been prevented by the bus driver no matter what he did. The footage from inside the cabin shows he steers to the left the moment he sees the car flying in, but we all know what half a turn on the steering wheel of a bus means: close to nothing.

The driver in the airborne hatchback has been identified as 62-year-old Masamitsu Ikuma, and he was headed west on the Tomei Expressway in Shinshiro, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. Sadly, he was pronounced dead on the spot by the rescuers, but the good news is there were no casualties among the 47 people on the bus.

However, six of them suffered various types of fractures, and only two walked away without any kind of injury, even though none of those hurt had life-threatening lesions. Witnesses told Japan Times the bus driver had a wound to his head and couldn't move before the paramedics arrived. The pictures of the aftermath show the car was wedged into the front of the bus and needed to be taken out using a crane.

This kind of accident shows that bad things can happen even if you're always alert, but also how important it is to do everything in your power to increase your chances of survivability. In the case of the passengers, that simply meant staying seated and fastening their seatbelts.

bus crash bus crash accident Japan highway speeding
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78