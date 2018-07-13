3 Novitec Tridente Cranks the Maserati Ghibli S Up to 494 Horsepower

2019 Maserati Levante GTS is No Trofeo, Packs 550-HP V8 Engine

Even though Torque is rated at 730 Nm between 2,500 and 5,000 rpm, and as you would expect, the engine is manufactured by Ferrari in Maranello. The Levante GTS hits 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.2 seconds thanks to its remarkable power-to-weight ratio (3.9 horsepower per kilogram), and maximum velocity is rated at 292 kph (181 mph).From the standpoint of design, Trofeo styling abounds inside and out. The exterior makeover is focused on the lower part of the front fascia, headlamps, and rear bumper, combining sportiness with the sophistication that Maserati is known for. Adaptive full-LED matrix headlights are available as an option while the Integrated Vehicle Control system inherited from the Ghibli and Quattroporte comes standard.The IVC, if you were wondering, prevents instability by providing improving driving dynamics and enhancing active safety . Full premium leather is standard, but customers can upgrade to full-grain Pieno Fiore natural leather upholstery. Sport pedals and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system are also available.An eight-speed automatic transmission sends all the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the wheels. 22-inch Orione forged aluminum wheels are available in this application, the largest wheels ever created by Maserati. The 8.4-inch infotainment system is the MTC+ (Maserati Touch Control Plus), which incorporates the seat heating, ventilation, and steering wheel heating functions. Smartphone mirroring for iPhone (iOS 7.1 and above) and Android devices (5.0 Lollipop and above) is also worthy of highlighting.Even though Maserati claims the Levante GTS has the “performance figures of a modern supercar disguised in a high-end SUV body,” the truth is the Lamborghini Urus can run rings around it. Even the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk has the upper hand in terms of grunt. Dear Maserati, a bit of modesty didn’t hurt anyone.