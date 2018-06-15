Cop Pulls Driver Over for Speeding, Accepts Donut Bribe

Judging by all the cop stereotypes, there’s nothing police officers love more than a donut next to a cup of coffee. Some cops, the video below suggests, might even love the sugary treat more than their reputation and career.

As it turns out, as scandalized as you might be, you have no reason to feel this way: the video is a spoof from the Fulshear Police Department in Texas, created as a means to celebrate the International Donut Day, which is on June 1.



Still, had you not known of this detail, you could have believed it’s true. Many viewers have, taking it at face value and believing that a cop could be so easily bribed – and so reckless as to accept bribery when he knows he’s being filmed.



This just goes to show you’re not to believe everything you read or see online. The Internet is full of deceiving videos like this , but at least this one has the redeeming quality of being funny. Even the cop, who may or may not be an actor, is convincing until the very last seconds, when he is striving not to break character and laugh when he’s offered the donut.



As for the driver, while we can’t see his face, we can hear the amusement in his voice. His final words, “Happy Donut Day!” should have been a clue for all those who believed the video to be actual proof of bribery.



As you can see in the tweet below, even the guys who run the Fulshear Police Department Twitter account have a healthy sense of humor.







