autoevolution
 

Lotus CEO Banned from Test Driving Cars on Public Roads

24 Jan 2018, 10:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
In the UK, when you break the speed limit, you are usually slapped with a few points on your driving license and a fine. If you do it again, you get more points and a new fine. Once you reach 12 points on your driving license, you may be banned from driving for a period of up to six months.
11 photos
2018 Lotus Evora GT410 Sport2018 Lotus Evora GT410 Sport2018 Lotus Evora GT410 Sport2018 Lotus Evora GT410 Sport2018 Lotus Evora GT410 Sport2018 Lotus Evora GT410 Sport2018 Lotus Evora GT410 Sport2018 Lotus Evora GT410 Sport2018 Lotus Evora GT410 Sport2018 Lotus Evora GT410 Sport
Jean-Marc Gales, chief executive of sports-car manufacturer Lotus, already had some eight points assigned to him for various driving offenses when he was, again, clocked by police using a hand-held device at a speed of 102 miles per hour (164 km/h) in a 70 mph (112 km/h) zone, on UK's A11 near Norwich, Norfolk.

Although it is unclear when this happened, Mr. Gales was faced with a choice: either accept the three-points + fine penalty, which the Brits from The Telegraph say any commoner would have got, or try some other strategy. He chose the latter.

Gales' lawyer convinced the court to punish the CEO with a 30-day driving ban and some lunch money for a fine. Mind you, the three extra points that he would have been generally penalized with would have got him dangerously close to the 6-months ban threshold.

The defense used by the attorney (considered brilliant by U.S. media outlest and offensive by UK's tabloids) was centered around Gales' performance as a CEO, who usually test drives the company's newest models. This practice of his is only one component of a manager's approach that is responsible “for the remarkable turnaround in the fortunes of the company,” the lawyer said according to the source.

Gales will still have his license stained with the eight points he already had - four short of a six-month ban. The court apparently instructed him to stick to specially designed test tracks instead of using public roads for his high-speed sorties.
Lotus evora gt 410 Jean-Marc Gales Lotus speed limit driving license sports car speeding
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Who's Your Number One? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
LOTUS models:
LOTUS Evora GT410 SportLOTUS Evora GT410 Sport CoupeLOTUS Evora GT430LOTUS Evora GT430 CoupeLOTUS Elise CupLOTUS Elise Cup CoupeLOTUS Evora Sport 410LOTUS Evora Sport 410 Roadster & ConvertibleLOTUS Evora 400LOTUS Evora 400 CoupeAll LOTUS models  