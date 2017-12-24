autoevolution
 

This Lotus Esprit HCi Turbo Is Looking For A New Owner

24 Dec 2017
It seems that Lotus launches a different version of the same old cars every two months or so. And to some extent, that was pretty much what Lotus was doing when the Esprit was still around. Introduced in 1976 and upgraded to turbo power in 1980, a handful of examples of the old-school sports car landed in North America, including this HCi Turbo right here.
Located in Milford, Connecticut, and listed on Bring a Trailer, the vehicle is currently listed at $20,000, with two days of bidding left to go. One of 246 HCi Turbo models built in 1986, the turbocharged blast from the past shows 48k miles on the clock, and the last service was done 4k miles ago.

The owner tells that the most recent of services consisted of a new ignition coil, fuel pump relay, oxygen sensors, A/C clutch, as well as more serious stuff such as new cam belts, tensioners, clutch, and a rebuilt transaxle. In other words, the car is in tip-top condition from a mechanical standpoint.

Bring a Trailer highlights the Esprit is “being offered with records dating back to 2006,” including extras such as the factory service manual, original tool kit, Autocheck report from 1991, and clean Connecticut title. The BBS wheels that came from the factory are wrapped in BF Goodrich tires on all corners, and considering that HCi stands for high compression injection, fresh rubber is utmost necessary to keep the rear axle in check.

The 2.2-liter engine is capable of churning out 215 horsepower and 220 pound-feet of torque on full song thanks to the turbocharger and Bosch K Jetronic fuel injection. Drive is sent to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transmission, which is appropriate for a sports car from this era.

Despite a couple of small chips on the lower section of the rear bumper, the A02 black paint and golden Turbo Esprit scripts make for a bit of a tribute to the John Player Special-liveried Lotus 76.

In related news, did you know that Lotus intends to rival Ferrari in a few years' time?
