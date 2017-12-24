autoevolution
 

New Tesla Roadster Has Over 1,000 HP, Engineering Explained Says

Things might be quiet in Tesla Roadster II land for now, since the debut hyper is over, while the production car still requires patience on our side, but this doesn't mean that the Internet has left the topic alone. For one thing, Engineering Explained has now dropped an estimate for the output of the new Roadster.
Jason, the YouTuber behind the channel, used the performance data delivered by the Palo Alto automaker, along with some guestimations, such as a 5,000 lbs scale footprint, injecting the data into the formulas that allow us to calculate and engine's output. The results vary between 990 and 1,4000 ponies, so it's safe to assume that the electron juice sipper will deliver north of 1,000 horses.

In fact, this is the main topic of the said YT label's latest clip, despite the video appearing to be about the actual torque number of the Roadster.

You see, while Elon Musk shocked the automotive world by delivering the supercar during the Tesla Semi presentation, the CEO talked about a torque number of 10,000 Nm (make that 7, 376 lb-ft).

Well, that's the torque measured at the wheels, which means it's multiplied by gearing. Heck, using this way of expressing twist would allow Dodge to tell us that the Challenger SRT Demon has over 13,500 Nm (10,000) lb-ft of torque at the wheels.

Until we get to see the Roadster II performing in the real world, its official go-fast numbers are enough to make us dizzy. We're talking about a 0 to 60 mph sprint of 1.9 seconds and a quarter mile time of 8.9 seconds.

For the record, we'll mention that the Dodge Demon officially needs 9.65s to complete the same task, even though owners are still struggling to bring the thing under the 10s barrier (muscle car aficionados mustn't fret, since it's probably just a question of time until the official number is matched by the drag strip stints).

