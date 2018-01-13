2018 Lotus Evora GT410 Sport Is Lightness Personified

Another month, another Lotus rehash of an existing model. This time around, the Hethel-based automaker took the Evora Sport 410
, dressed it in more carbon fiber, then renamed it Evora GT410 Sport. Starting price? £85,900 before options, translating to €110,900 for the German market.
11 photos
So what’s changed? First of all, dry weight has gone down by 28 kilograms (62 pounds) provided that all the weight-saving options are ticked off the list. Coming in at 1,256 kilograms (2,769 pounds), the Evora GT410 Sport
comes as standard with a six-speed short-throw manual box.
To whom it may concern, Lotus
also offers an optional six-speed automatic, though this transmission is 12 kilograms (26 pounds) heavier than the good ol’ stick shift. And truth be told, what sort of blockhead would buy one of the world’s best-handling sports car with an automatic?
Another useless option is the 2+2 configuration, which defeats the purpose of the Evora GT410 Sport. Inspired by the hardcore GT430
, the newcomer features composite front and rear body panels, though it doesn’t come with some of the high-downforce parts of the range-topping model.
In comparison to the Evora Sport 410, the Evora GT410 Sport generates 50 percent more downforce (96 kilograms; 211 pounds) at high speed. Lotus says this is “the new benchmark when compared to similarly priced rivals,”
which is saying something about the purposefulness of this car.
Complementing the titanium exhaust system is a Toyota-sourced 3.5-liter V6 with integrated water-to-air charge cooler. Tuned to develop 410 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft) of torque from 3,500 rpm, the six-cylinder engine enables the Evora GT410 Sport to hit 60 miles per hour in 4.0 seconds. Top speed? 190 miles per hour (305 km/h).
“We are continually exploring new ideas, innovating and evolving our cars in pursuit of perfection,”
declared Jean-Marc Gales, CEO of Group Lotus plc. “The new Evora GT410 Sport takes the lessons learnt from the development of the GT430 to deliver something outstanding and highly capable.”