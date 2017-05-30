Hitting 88 Mph In a DeLorean On Public Roads Does Not Work As Advertised

Speeding on public roads is not a wise thing to do, but it happens every day across the world.





A new owner of a DeLorean DMC12 was unintentionally driving over the limit in California, and he saw a patrol car in the distance. He figured out that he will get a ticket regardless, so he accelerated up to 88 mph. The California Highway Patrol officer turned on the siren and the flashing lights, and Spencer White pulled over.

The two proceeded in a dialogue that was amusing for both parties, and it all started out with "do you know how fast you were going?" The answer led to laughter on both sides, in spite of the fact that the driver was fully aware he will get a fine.

As The Signal notes, the officer was smiling all the way to the car, and started laughing after he told White, the owner of the DeLorean, what was his recorded speed. The unnamed officer was evidently a fan of the Back to the Future series, and asked Mr. White if he had the flux capacitor in the vehicle.

Unfortunately, Spencer had left the "magic" component at home, a mistake that Doc Brown and Marty McFly did not make when they planned to travel through time.

The entire story would have been even more interesting if the driver had managed to get caught speeding on October 21, 2015, which is the date chosen by the pair of adventurers in the classic movie that turned countless kids into fans of the DMC12.

Just like any other DeLorean owner, Mr. White is a member of multiple online groups, so he had to post a picture of the speeding ticket, which got many responses in those threads. Spencer bought his dream car about a month ago, but he has been dreaming about one since he saw Back to the Future in 1985.