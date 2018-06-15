Conor McGregor Faces 7 Years in Jail for Insane Bus Attack, Apologizes in Court

Video of the incident, which took place in April at the Barclays Center in Brookly after a video, is available below. You can see Conor running in front of his mates, grabbing a dolly and smashing it into one of the side windows of the bus.Later, he tried to throw a chair at the bus but members of his crew restrained him. Another of his mates threw a chair towards the bus, smashing the windshield.All video footage shot on the scene shows Conor as the one who initiated and continued the attack. By throwing the dolly, he injured several UFC fighters inside the bus, including Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg, who had to be treated by paramedics for cuts and bruises.Conor was arrested and arraigned the next day, and is now facing serious charges, including felony criminal mischief. In court some hours ago, he showed restrained and what looked like regret, almost apologizing for acting the way he did. Knowing the kind of time he’s looking at if he’s found guilty on all charges, no wonder he’s playing nice for the judge and the media.“I regret my actions that led me here today,” he told reporters waiting for him outside. “I understand the seriousness of this matter and I'm hopeful that it gets resolved soon.”While this isn’t even close to an apology, it’s the second best thing to it, considering McGregor’s history. It also speaks to the seriousness of the matter, which, McGregor and his attorney hope, will not end his career with the UFC.Right now, Conor is working on a plea with prosecutors, which will hopefully get him a minimum of jail time – or none at all, if he’s really lucky.