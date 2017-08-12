autoevolution

Floyd Mayweather's Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita Is Up for Grabs

With the big fight closing in, Floyd Mayweather seems to have other things on his mind, like renewing his car collection. For example, he just bought a couple of LaFerrraris and probably a Chiron as well. But because there was no more room in his garage, he sold two Veyrons. Meanwhile, his unique Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita is being auctioned off.
The one-of-two hypercar is among the 600 amazing vehicles being sold at Mecum’s Daytime Auction in Monterey, California. It's estimated to fetch between $2.7 and $3 million. However, it's worth pointing out that in 2015, "Money" Mayweather dropped $4.8 million to have it. However, that's still not the most expensive car to cross the block.

Among the 600 cars are two LaFerraris, including a 2014 example with 565 miles and a 2015 with 209, the latter of which is estimated to sell for $4.5 to $4.7 million. Two Veyrons are also for sale, one of which is a 2015 Grand Sport Vitesse edition expected to bring $2.7 to $3 million.

Mayweather doesn't drive all his cars, but this one came with 1,947 miles on the odometer and was even featured in a Bugatti parade. As you're about to see in Mecum's video, the Trevita features a diamond weave carbon fiber finish, something that was developed in-house and is unique to Koenigsegg.

Under the hood is a 4.8-liter V8 engine producing an impressive 1,032 horsepower and 796 lb-ft (1080 Nm) of torque. Far from its Volvo underpinnings, the Swedish custom engine comes with twin superchargers that were specially developed for the car. The power is sent through the Xtrac Super Synchro 6-speed paddle-shift transmission, which was engineered specifically for the CCXR series. It will do 0 to 62 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 254 mph.

The sale is unlikely to influence Mayweather's mood going into the fight with Conor McGregor. Even in retirement, his bank accounts continue to swell, so the lavish supercar lifestyle shows no signs of slowing down.

