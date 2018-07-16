Travis Barker Totals Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen in Crash with School Bus

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was involved in a very serious accident on Friday, when a school bus rammed into the side of his Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen.
The star, who is a plane crash survivor still dealing with blood clots in his hands and arms following the injuries sustained, had another close brush with death in Calabasas, when the school bus rammed into the side of his car.
TMZ was the first to report the news, noting that photos from the scene seemed to show Barker hadn’t been injured but appeared to be “dazed” after the crash. The same media outlet also said that the school bus was empty, but the rocker was with his underage son in the car. His condition wasn’t known at the time.
The crash blocked traffic for several hours. Apparently, that was the biggest problem caused by the accident: Barker says that no one was injured in the crash, though it was a very serious one. In fact, it was so serious that his car has been totaled – and it was its sheer size that saved him from injury or worse.
Initial reports claimed that the rocker wasn’t at fault for the accident and that the bus driver had made a turn without checking. He’s saying pretty much the same thing, as you can see in the video at the bottom of the page.
“Yesterday, I was in a really bad car accident but I came out unscathed, which is pretty awesome,” Barker tells E! News at the 2018 Beautycon event in Los Angeles, which he attended with his 14-year-old daughter.
“My car is totaled but I pretty much walked away OK, which is awesome. A school bus ran a red light. It was insane. I have a really big 4x4 G-Wagon and if I wasn't in that, it might have been different but it held up pretty well,” he adds.
