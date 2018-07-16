autoevolution
 

Travis Barker Totals Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen in Crash with School Bus

16 Jul 2018, 12:59 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Artists
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was involved in a very serious accident on Friday, when a school bus rammed into the side of his Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen.
20 photos
Mercedes-Benz G-Class prototypeMercedes-Benz G-Class prototypeMercedes-Benz G-Class prototypeMercedes-Benz G-Class prototypeMercedes-Benz G-Class prototypeMercedes-Benz G-Class prototypeMercedes-Benz G-Class prototypeMercedes-Benz G-Class prototypeMercedes-Benz G-Class prototypeMercedes-Benz G-Class prototypeMercedes-Benz G-Class prototypeMercedes-Benz G-Class prototypeMercedes-Benz G-Class prototypeMercedes-Benz G-Class prototypeMercedes-Benz G-Class prototypeMercedes-Benz G-Class prototypeMercedes-Benz G-Class prototypeMercedes-Benz G-Class prototypeMercedes-Benz G-Class prototype
The star, who is a plane crash survivor still dealing with blood clots in his hands and arms following the injuries sustained, had another close brush with death in Calabasas, when the school bus rammed into the side of his car.

TMZ was the first to report the news, noting that photos from the scene seemed to show Barker hadn’t been injured but appeared to be “dazed” after the crash. The same media outlet also said that the school bus was empty, but the rocker was with his underage son in the car. His condition wasn’t known at the time.

The crash blocked traffic for several hours. Apparently, that was the biggest problem caused by the accident: Barker says that no one was injured in the crash, though it was a very serious one. In fact, it was so serious that his car has been totaled – and it was its sheer size that saved him from injury or worse.

Initial reports claimed that the rocker wasn’t at fault for the accident and that the bus driver had made a turn without checking. He’s saying pretty much the same thing, as you can see in the video at the bottom of the page.

“Yesterday, I was in a really bad car accident but I came out unscathed, which is pretty awesome,” Barker tells E! News at the 2018 Beautycon event in Los Angeles, which he attended with his 14-year-old daughter.

“My car is totaled but I pretty much walked away OK, which is awesome. A school bus ran a red light. It was insane. I have a really big 4x4 G-Wagon and if I wasn't in that, it might have been different but it held up pretty well,” he adds.

Travis Barker accident police mercedes-Benz G-Class
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
To SUV or Not to SUV The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
The Judgemental Uber Guy 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Bush Winch War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
Tank Vs. Well Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained DARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First DetailsDARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First Details
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How Portable Emissions Measurement Systems Work War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 
 