Honest Drunk Driver Crashes Nissan Micra, Goes Straight to the Police

Most drunk drivers won’t admit to the offense even when faced with cold, hard facts, but this wasn’t the case with a 25-year-old driver from the UK.
Ben Ranson must be one of the most “honest” drunk drivers ever to have drunk-driven, according to the Daily Mail. Sure, he drank and got severely intoxicated, and then he got behind the wheel of his Nissan Micra, but at least he owned up to his mistake before it wasn’t too late.
The wake-up call came when Ranson crashed his car into a post. Though it was night and he could have easily went back home to sleep it off, he drove himself to the police instead and confessed to his crime.
It was in the early hours of morning when he banged on the doors of the Middle Engine Lane police station. He couldn’t get officers’ attentions, but when he did, he made sure to spill it all out: he was too drunk and had still driven a considerable distance, and he needed to be taken off the road.
“I have been driving. I have crashed. I'm so drunk and I'm doing the right thing coming in here - I'm sorry,” he told the officers. He had parked his damaged car in view, so he pointed at it to prove he wasn’t lying.
Because he admitted to his wrongdoing and had only one other driving offense, the court let Ranson off easy: he was fined £365 and received a 23-month ban from driving.
His attorney argued in court that his surrender and confession proved that he was essentially a good man. A drunk
man driver, but a good man nonetheless.
“He makes a confession and it really does measure the type of person he is. He's a very pleasant young man and is extremely remorseful for his actions,” Alanna Wesencraft explained in court.
