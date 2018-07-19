Cops Roast Driver Going 125mph for Wearing Flip Flops with Socks

If you’re about to do something bad, at least make sure that you look good. Sartorially speaking.
One driver got busted by the Tri-Force Police the other day for speeding down the M4 in Swindon, and then he got burned on social media for wearing flip flops with socks. Yes, this is truly peak 2018.
You can see the tweet below, at the bottom of the page, including a photo of the speed handheld camera that got him caught. The Tri-Force Police covers the Wiltshire, Avon and Somerset, and Gloucestershire areas, and tweeted about the arrest during rush hour.
Whoever sent out the tweet couldn’t help but crack a joke about hoping the guy would dress smarter for his court date. Seriously though, who would wear socks with flip flops?
All jokes from the fashion police aside, the driver was arrested for speeding. As the tweet specifies, he was doing 125mph, and his example is used to raise awareness on the need to drive at a safe, legal speed.
On the same serious note, wearing flip flops while driving is not illegal, but neither is it safe and / or recommendable. They have very thin soles and can slip off the foot completely or get wedged between the pedals.
The RAC’s guidelines for safe footwear for driving recommend shoes with soles no thicker than 10mm, but also not too thin or soft. Shoes must have soles that provide grip to avoid slipping off the pedals. They shouldn’t be bulky because of the tendency to step harder on the pedals, and they must not limit ankle movement.
Since we’re on the topic, know that podiatrists also don’t recommend flip flops for outdoor footwear, because of their thin soles that don’t provide enough support for the foot.
So not only are they not healthy when you’re walking and not safe when you’re driving, but they also make you look very bad if you pair them with socks.
M4 Swindon. Driver caught doing 125mph while wearing flip flops (with socks). This one is more than just a matter for the fashion police. I hope the driver chooses something more formal to wear for his day in court. #slowdown #fatal4 #noexcuses pic.twitter.com/YPh2Hh3kiK— Tri-Force Police (@Tri_Force) July 17, 2018