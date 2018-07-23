autoevolution
 

BMW Z4 M Roadster Nurburgring Crash Looks Like a Failed Roller Coaster Ride

Hitting the Nurburgring in a BMW M car sounds like any gear heads' dream, but this can easily turn into a nightmare, with the Green Hell packing plenty of traps that are always ready to catch unaware drivers out.
And one of the simplest traps of the infamous German circuit is the Brunnchen bend. We say simply because this curve doesn't have any secrets for those who are familiar with the configuration of the Ring. Nevertheless, drivers who are unfamiliar with the circuit can easily be caught out by this twist, hence the gravel trap on its exit.

Alas, this trap doesn't always manage to save those in need of it, with a recent example of such a situation having taken place over the weekend.

The adventure saw a BMW Z4 M Roadster crashing in Brunnchen, with the thing having been caught on camera, as you'll be able to notice at the bottom of the page.

While we can't see how the inline-six machine entered the said bend, we assume it was a combination of hefty speed and a poor line that sent the car on an uber-wide trajectory.

Judging by how the car behaves once it eventually runs wide onto the said gravel trap, it looks like the electronic nannies were at least partially on.

However, the driver didn't manage to keep up with the car while on the slippery surface, so he exited the gravel the wrong way - the Z4 M Roadster was sent nose-first into the guardrail on the other side of the track.

And the impact was serious, with the nose of the car being ruined and the driver's airbag being deployed. Fortunately, nobody was riding shotgun at the time.

Once the car comes to a halt, we can see the driver stepping out of the vehicle, with the emergency responders arriving on the scene shortly after.

