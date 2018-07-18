autoevolution
 

2020 BMW 7 Series Shows M Sport Package at the Nurburgring

18 Jul 2018, 19:50 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The development of the 7 Series facelift continues today at the Nurburgring, where our spies were able to capture the dreaded "pig nose" LCI in more detail than before. Also, we got a pretty good look at the M Sport package.
11 photos
2020 BMW 7 Series Shows M Sport Package at the Nurburgring2020 BMW 7 Series Shows M Sport Package at the Nurburgring2020 BMW 7 Series Shows M Sport Package at the Nurburgring2020 BMW 7 Series Shows M Sport Package at the Nurburgring2020 BMW 7 Series Shows M Sport Package at the Nurburgring2020 BMW 7 Series Shows M Sport Package at the Nurburgring2020 BMW 7 Series Shows M Sport Package at the Nurburgring2020 BMW 7 Series Shows M Sport Package at the Nurburgring2020 BMW 7 Series Shows M Sport Package at the Nurburgring2020 BMW 7 Series Shows M Sport Package at the Nurburgring
Or at least we think it's an M Sport and not M Performance based on the color of the brakes. However, BMW could just be toying with us, developing a replacement for the M760Li right under our noses.

Reports of the V12 engine's demise have been around for a while, and with new emissions regulations just around the corner, now's as good a time as any to downsize. A recent trademark for "M750" models suggests the luxury saloon might be getting the powertrain from the M850i XDrive Coupe.

Sure, it's still just another 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, but one with new internals and turbos that help it deliver 530 horsepower. While there's no reason to believe this is what we're seeing, we couldn't help noticing the roll cage and bucket seeds inside the prototype.

While we have seen the new face of the 7 Series LCI before, a layer of the camouflage has been peeled off the grille, allowing us to see what's going on much better. While the inspiration is clearly the X7, the design has been rounded off a bit.

Not every 7 Series will have this front end though. The myriad of small intakes and vents replicates the M5 and other upcoming M models. Blue laser headlights also let you know this is the boss' car.

Other engine changes are also planned for next year. For example, the 740i will get a power boost from 326 to 340 HP, while the 740e is going to be replaced by the 745e with a bigger electric motor. We've even seen the Alpina testing in Germany!
2020 BMW 7 Series G11 BMW 7 Series BMW spyshots Nurburgring
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Bush Winch Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
Tank Vs. Well 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How Portable Emissions Measurement Systems Work Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
The Judgemental Uber Guy Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained DARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First DetailsDARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First Details
To SUV or Not to SUV The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
 
 