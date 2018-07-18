2020 BMW 7 Series Shows M Sport Package at the Nurburgring

The development of the 7 Series facelift continues today at the Nurburgring, where our spies were able to capture the dreaded "pig nose" LCI in more detail than before. Also, we got a pretty good look at the M Sport package.

11 photos



Reports of the V12 engine's demise have been around for a while, and with new emissions regulations just around the corner, now's as good a time as any to downsize. A recent trademark for "M750" models suggests the luxury saloon might be getting the powertrain from the



Sure, it's still just another 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, but one with new internals and turbos that help it deliver 530 horsepower. While there's no reason to believe this is what we're seeing, we couldn't help noticing the roll cage and bucket seeds inside the prototype.



While we have seen the new face of the 7 Series LCI before, a layer of the camouflage has been peeled off the grille, allowing us to see what's going on much better. While the inspiration is clearly the X7, the design has been rounded off a bit.



Not every 7 Series will have this front end though. The myriad of small intakes and vents replicates the M5 and other upcoming M models. Blue laser headlights also let you know this is the boss' car.



Other engine changes are also planned for next year. For example, the 740i will get a power boost from 326 to 340 HP , while the 740e is going to be replaced by the 745e with a bigger electric motor. We've even seen the Alpina testing in Germany! Or at least we think it's an M Sport and not M Performance based on the color of the brakes. However, BMW could just be toying with us, developing a replacement for the M760Li right under our noses.Reports of the V12 engine's demise have been around for a while, and with new emissions regulations just around the corner, now's as good a time as any to downsize. A recent trademark for "M750" models suggests the luxury saloon might be getting the powertrain from the M850i XDrive Coupe Sure, it's still just another 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, but one with new internals and turbos that help it deliver 530 horsepower. While there's no reason to believe this is what we're seeing, we couldn't help noticing the roll cage and bucket seeds inside the prototype.While we have seen the new face of the 7 Series LCI before, a layer of the camouflage has been peeled off the grille, allowing us to see what's going on much better. While the inspiration is clearly the X7, the design has been rounded off a bit.Not every 7 Series will have this front end though. The myriad of small intakes and vents replicates the M5 and other upcoming M models. Blue laser headlights also let you know this is the boss' car.Other engine changes are also planned for next year. For example, the 740i will get a power boost from 326 to 340, while the 740e is going to be replaced by the 745e with a bigger electric motor. We've even seen the Alpina testing in Germany!