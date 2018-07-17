2020 BMW M8 Coupe Proves Big Is Beautiful at the Nurburgring

This latest spy video gives us a detailed look of what's to become the most expensive, powerful and fast car BMW has ever made. And it's also got a new nameplate, which is always exciting.BMW has not been shy with the details surrounding this project. There's already been an M8 Gran Coupe concept shown on multiple occasions this year. Unfortunately, we find that the styling has been toned down quite a lot.The M8 sets itself apart from the M850i through its intakes and exhaust. But you don't get that sexy flared look like on the M3. Still, it does sound good while barreling down the Nurburgring. Don't get us wrong, we still love the classic V10-powered E63 M6, but this is in another league when it comes to performance. The driver seems quite eager to overtake as well, passing all sorts of prototypes.A new version of the 4.4-liter twin-turbo should help the M8 deliver around 620 to 650 horsepower. An 8-speed auto will then channel this to all four wheels via xDrive M. BMW will also install the latest steering, suspension, and braking technology.The interior won't have anything major, but the M8 boasts different seats and steering wheel to the regular 8 Series models. Most of the good stuff will be in the options.Speaking of which, we have to mention that the M850i currently sells for $111,900, so it's still cheaper than the M6 Gran Coupe, the only M6 model left on sale. While prices will go up, the M8 will still be a bargain compared to the entry-level Lamborghinis and McLarens.