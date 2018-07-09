Porsche Cayman Takes Out Another Cayman in Nurburgring Coolant Spill Crash

Hello - do you like Porsche Caymans? Well, you're about to see quite a lot of them in the tale that brought us here. Alas, it all involes a Nurburgring crash, so, if your answer was positive, you might have a tough day...

6 photos



The unfortunate event took place in Brunnchen, one of the most dangerous corners of the Green Hell, albeit one that comes with a gravel trap on its side.



And the fact that it all took place during a VLN event didn't help, since the full pace of the drivers meant there was little room for error.



The slippery surface of the circuit instantly caused mayhem and the said gravel trap deserves credit for... you'll get to see it in the video below.



Alas, not all the drivers that entered



The faulty vehicle did pull over to the side of the track right after the said bend, so that its problem didn't make things even more dangerous for others. However, it's curious why yellow flags didn't show up in the area. After all, marashals were supposed to cover the race duties.



Fortunately, the dual



Nevertheless, the track remained slippery, with quite a lot of drivers having to face the problem. And, as we've mentioned in the past, coming across a fluid spill is the worst thing that can happen while blitzing the Ring and there's obviously no proper way to prepare for this.



This is a very Caymanish accident, since the shenanigan started with a Cayman GT4 Clubsport, the racing incarnation of the mid-engined machine spilled coolant on the track.The unfortunate event took place in Brunnchen, one of the most dangerous corners of the Green Hell, albeit one that comes with a gravel trap on its side.And the fact that it all took place during a VLN event didn't help, since the full pace of the drivers meant there was little room for error.The slippery surface of the circuit instantly caused mayhem and the said gravel trap deserves credit for... you'll get to see it in the video below.Alas, not all the drivers that entered Brunnchen after the troublesome GT4 managed to avoid the nearly invisible mess, so a non-GT4 Cayman ended up hitting another one of its kind.The faulty vehicle did pull over to the side of the track right after the said bend, so that its problem didn't make things even more dangerous for others. However, it's curious why yellow flags didn't show up in the area. After all, marashals were supposed to cover the race duties.Fortunately, the dual Cayman crash wasn't the extreme kind, as the machines involved in the accident can be seen driving away.Nevertheless, the track remained slippery, with quite a lot of drivers having to face the problem. And, as we've mentioned in the past, coming across a fluid spill is the worst thing that can happen while blitzing the Ring and there's obviously no proper way to prepare for this.