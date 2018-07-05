Spy Photos: 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe is Elegant With a Dash of Sportiness

The rumors were true, Porsche is indeed working on a coupe body style for the Cayenne! Spied by the carparazzi doing its thing near Stuttgart, the test mule appears to borrow the sloping roof design of the Macan crossover. The rear end of the newcomer, however, is more Panamera than Cayenne or Macan.

9 photos



As for the small-diameter steel rotors and trapezoidal dual-exhaust system, these details suggest that the engine bay is home to a six-cylinder engine. Be it the 3.0-liter V6 or 2.9-liter V6, we don’t know for sure. What we do know is that



Greenlit by Porsche’s chief executive officer Oliver Blume and expected to arrive in the second half of 2019 for the 2020 model year, the Cayenne Coupe will battle with the likes of the Audi Q8, BMW X6, and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe. Scheduled to go into production alongside the



Previously spotted testing with the body shell of the Panamera, the



The design of the interior, meanwhile, will be unchanged from the Cayenne we all know and love. What that means is, the tachometer is flanked by two 7.0-inch screens while the Porsche Communication Management system spans across a diameter of 12.3 inches. I know what you’re thinking, and that’d be a yes; Android Auto won’t be available because Google asks for too much user data. The design of the front fascia is similar to the Cayenne, but the windshield, rear and side windows obviously differ. It appears that Porsche went for a more fluid styling for the Cayenne Coupe without going all out as Lamborghini did with the Urus.As for the small-diameter steel rotors and trapezoidal dual-exhaust system, these details suggest that the engine bay is home to a six-cylinder engine. Be it the 3.0-liter V6 or 2.9-liter V6, we don’t know for sure. What we do know is that Porsche will fit a 4.0-liter V8 in there for the Turbo. A high-performance plug-in hybrid is in the cards too, packing 680 horsepower and an earth-shattering 850 Nm (627 lb-ft).Greenlit by Porsche’s chief executive officer Oliver Blume and expected to arrive in the second half of 2019 for the 2020 model year, the Cayenne Coupe will battle with the likes of the Audi Q8, BMW X6, and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe. Scheduled to go into production alongside the Cayenne in Leipzig, the Coupe will come standard with all-wheel drive. The system, as expected, will be rear-biased.Previously spotted testing with the body shell of the Panamera, the Cayenne Coupe rides on the Volkswagen Group MLB Evo platform and comes as standard with the eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission. As far as the interior is concerned, expect the different roof and rear end to eat into the headroom and cargo capacity.The design of the interior, meanwhile, will be unchanged from the Cayenne we all know and love. What that means is, the tachometer is flanked by two 7.0-inch screens while the Porsche Communication Management system spans across a diameter of 12.3 inches. I know what you’re thinking, and that’d be a yes; Android Auto won’t be available because Google asks for too much user data.