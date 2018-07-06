2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Smashes Mugello Lap Record Without Even Trying

We like to keep an eye out for Porsche 911 feats and bring them to you as soon as we get our hands on them. Well, the freshest adventure of the kind involves 911 GT2 RS and a bottle of champagne.

To explain the last part of the title above, we'll mention that the effort standing behind the stopwatch number that the 700 hp machine delivered on the Italian track is far from an official one.



Instead, we're looking at an enthusiasts who simply decided to blitz Mugello in the rear-engined machine. The result is a lap time of 2:00 and, judging by the other recorded times on the Italian circuit, only bikes are quicker around that track.



The one behind the wheel is a gear head known as powerslidelover, whose adventures usually



This time around, though, we get to see him delivering clean lines, as tail-out maneuvers don't exactly help when you're aiming to impress the stopwatch.



As for the aural part of the job, the voice of the GT2 RS isn't nearly as enticing as its other assets.



Now, one might expect this record to come naturally. After all, the



However, as we discussed earlier today, the GT2 RS didn't necessarily become the top performer on all tracks, albeit with such results usually coming from magazines, whose drivers are more or less familiar with putting a rear-engined machine through its paces.



