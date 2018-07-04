Slate Grey 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Has Red Bucket Seats

A PTSRS Exclusive: A brand new PTS Slate Grey 6601 (schiefergrau 6601; non-metallic UNI; 615) 991.2 GT3 has been seen by one of our readers @danhphoto this morning at Pelican Parts Cars and Coffee in Ranchos Palos Verdes, California. This example sports the manual, standard wheels in silver, steel brakes, LED headlights in black, and full bucket seats. Notable CXX options on this include the full bucket seats in red (need confirmation on exact name of leather color), houndstooth inserts, door straps in black, and side decals with Porsche script in matte black. Great to see more .2 GT3s with custom color seats emerging as of late. Many thanks to Daniel for the first photos of this car. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Jun 16, 2018 at 9:54am PDT