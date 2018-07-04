autoevolution
 

Slate Grey 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Has Red Bucket Seats

Since Porsche has given us plenty of topics to discuss, we haven't been paying all that much attention to a game that had seen us bringing you special 911 GT3 configurations. Well, we are now back on the job, with the 991.2 example we've brought along involving some special CCX options.
Nevertheless, we'll start with the main hue of the machine, as this Porscha is dressed in Slate Grey. We're talking about a Paint to Sample shade that helps the 2018 model connect to its ancestors, amplifying the understated visual aura of the car.

The machine was spotted last month, having attended the Pelican Parts Cars and Coffee in Ranchos Palos Verdes, California.

Main hue aside, the Porscha features the standard silver wheels, along with the also-standard steel brakes, hence the presence of the red calipers. The 500 hp toy is gifted with a manual tranny and optional all-LED headlights, which involve black inner graphics.

As we mentioned in the intro, the beast comes with a number of CCX options that can get one into a day-dreaming mood. As far as the exterior is concerned, we'll mention the side decals featuring the Porsche script in black.

However, the real treat is found inside the car, where the full bucket seats come with a red finish. And, as if this wasn't special enough, the seats also feature houndstooth inserts. Oh, and let's not forget the black door straps.

Returning to the Zuffenhausen-related topics we mentioned in the intro, the most recent one involves the 919 Evo and its absolute Nurburgring record, which came thanks to a staggering 5:19.5 lap time.

Well, the record has already been challenged, with Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner having let it slip the Aston Martin Valkyrie might be able to one-up the 919 Evo (keep in mind that Aston Martin is the racing team's title sponsor). 


 

