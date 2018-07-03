2020 Porsche 911 vs 2019 911 Speedster Nurburgring Prototype Chase Gets Sideways

These days, it seems like the names "Porsche" and "Nurburgring" are put together extremely often. So while the world can't stop talking about the amazing 5:19.5 absolute Ring record of the Porsche 919 Evo, we're here to look past the laurels of the unleased racecar and discuss the future 911 models.

17 photos



And the latest piece of spy footage shows a 992 Carrera and a 2019 Speedster playing. The two can be seen entering Adenauer Forst together, with the 911 being fully sideways at the time. It's worth noting that the rest of the footage focused on the piece of rolling art that is the Speedster.



Unlike the 997 incarnations of the special edition, which was based on the GTS, the newcomer uses the GT3 as a starting point, which means we'll get a brilliant chassis and a 9,000 rpm delight at the back. Manual prototypes have already been spotted and we wouldn't hold our breath for PDK versions.



The 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster, which has already been



As for the 992 Neunelfer, this has already been confirmed to include at least one plug-in hybrid powertrain. Nevertheless, we expect the 911 to follow the examples set by the Cayenne and the Panamera, coming with two gas-electric units alongside multiple internal combustion-only engines.



Oh, and here's to hoping that the GT3 and GT3 RS will maintain their natural aspiration.



While various reports talk about a late 2018 debut, we'll probably get to meet the machine next year.



