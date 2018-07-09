2020 Porsche Taycan Laps Nurburgring in Utter Silence, Gets Closer to Production

Porsche is almost ready to introduce its electric face to the world, with its engineers currently completing the advanced development stages of the Taycan. Now that the production version of the Mission E has a nameplate, we'll remind you that the machine is set to make its debut in the first half of 2019, with the electron juice sipper set to hit the market by the end of next year.

Speaking of EVs, the architecture of the Taycan isn't the only all-new platform of the sort that's currently in development. For one thing, since the Taycan underpinnings limit floor height, Porsche is currently working on another platform (co-developed with Audi), which can serve SUVs.



As for the



So far, Porsche has only discussed a single configuration for the Taycan. This involves 600 hp and should be able to play the 0 to 62 mph game in under 3.5 seconds. Of course, we're talking about a motor for each axle, with electric torque vectoring and other tech goodies.



More importantly, the 800V architecture of the car will allow the floor-mounted battery pack to be brought to an 80 percent level of charge in a coffee-grabbing 15 minutes.



The automaker mentioned a starting price that would match that of the entry-level Panamera, so you can expect this to sit at about $85,000. Nevertheless, given Porsche's business model, which involves uber-rich vehicle lines, we could expect to see multiple versions of the 2020 Taycan.



