autoevolution
 

Tyler Perry Buys Tiffany Hadish a Brand New Tesla Model X

9 Jul 2018, 10:32 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Artists
It’s finally time to forgive Tyler Perry for all those awful Madea movies. The actor, writer and director has proven himself an excellent friend - with a little bit of Oprah in him, too.
19 photos
Tesla Model X Limited Edition - T Largo Carbon Fiber Wide Body Package
Perry surprised Tiffany Hadish with the most amazing present ever: he got her her dream car, a blue Tesla Model X, giant red bow and everything. Tiffany worked with Perry on his upcoming movie, so don’t think this present came out of nowhere.

Hadish has gone on the record before with her love of Tesla cars, even telling Ellen DeGeneres in a recent interview that she’d love a Model X but felt like she couldn’t afford it just yet. Coming from a humble home and still working her way up in the industry, she was accustomed to buying stuff in payments… or not at all, when the price tag was too much.

Luckily, she won’t have to worry about how much a Model X costs (upwards of $80,000, by the way). Perry stepped in and informed her via video call that he has her brand new ride in L.A., ready for her.

“I know what the real deal is: The real deal is, you've got to be OK with spending a little bit of money. So I wanted to gift this to you and say you deserve it and I’m excited for you,” he tells her.

You can see the message from Perry in full in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page. Hadish accompanied it with a message in which she explains how Perry must have grown tired of hearing her talk of a Tesla and how much she’d like to own one, if she could be convinced to pay that much for it and if she found the time to do the actual shopping.

She also admits she “cried” when she saw the car, complete with a giant red bow, knowing it would be waiting for her in Los Angeles. Can’t really blame her there, can you?

Hadish and Perry became friends while working on Perry’s upcoming comedy “Nobody’s Fool,” which comes out in November. It also stars Whoopi Goldberg, Tika Sumpter, Omari Hardwick and Amber Riley. They didn’t get brand new Teslas.

 

So I got this message from my friend and Big Brother @tylerperry a week ago. When I tell you I cried so hard. I almost couldn’t believe it. 1st off a man has never bought me a car out right. I have always had to make payments. This was just out the kindness of his heart And probably tired of me talking about it all the time and I didn’t have to do anything for it but a Great job in our New Movie Nobody’s Fool. Thank God for kind people that want to spread happiness. I am now on my way to see if this is Really! Cause I am still waiting on the one @theellenshow said they would let me use for a week. #sheready #Tesla #Nobody’sFool #thelastblackunicorn

A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish) on Jul 6, 2018 at 11:04am PDT

Tesla Model X Tesla Tyler Perry Tiffany Hadish
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Drifting Guide for Dummies The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Judgemental Uber Guy Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
To SUV or Not to SUV How to Use the Bush Winch Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
 
 