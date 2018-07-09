Tyler Perry Buys Tiffany Hadish a Brand New Tesla Model X

Hadish has gone on the record before with her love of Tesla cars, even telling Ellen DeGeneres in a recent interview that she’d love a Model X but felt like she couldn’t afford it just yet. Coming from a humble home and still working her way up in the industry, she was accustomed to buying stuff in payments… or not at all, when the price tag was too much.
Luckily, she won’t have to worry about how much a Model X costs (upwards of $80,000, by the way). Perry stepped in and informed her via video call that he has her brand new ride in L.A., ready for her.
“I know what the real deal is: The real deal is, you've got to be OK with spending a little bit of money. So I wanted to gift this to you and say you deserve it and I’m excited for you,” he tells her.
You can see the message from Perry in full in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page. Hadish accompanied it with a message in which she explains how Perry must have grown tired of hearing her talk of a Tesla and how much she’d like to own one, if she could be convinced to pay that much for it and if she found the time to do the actual shopping.
She also admits she “cried” when she saw the car, complete with a giant red bow, knowing it would be waiting for her in Los Angeles. Can’t really blame her there, can you?
Hadish and Perry became friends while working on Perry’s upcoming comedy “Nobody’s Fool,” which comes out in November. It also stars Whoopi Goldberg, Tika Sumpter, Omari Hardwick and Amber Riley. They didn’t get brand new Teslas.
So I got this message from my friend and Big Brother @tylerperry a week ago. When I tell you I cried so hard. I almost couldn’t believe it. 1st off a man has never bought me a car out right. I have always had to make payments. This was just out the kindness of his heart And probably tired of me talking about it all the time and I didn’t have to do anything for it but a Great job in our New Movie Nobody’s Fool. Thank God for kind people that want to spread happiness. I am now on my way to see if this is Really! Cause I am still waiting on the one @theellenshow said they would let me use for a week. #sheready #Tesla #Nobody’sFool #thelastblackunicorn