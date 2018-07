Tyler Perry Buys Tiffany Hadish a Brand New Tesla Model X

Perry surprised Tiffany Hadish with the most amazing present ever: he got her her dream car, a blue Tesla Model X , giant red bow and everything. Tiffany worked with Perry on his upcoming movie, so don’t think this present came out of nowhere.Hadish has gone on the record before with her love of Tesla cars, even telling Ellen DeGeneres in a recent interview that she’d love a Model X but felt like she couldn’t afford it just yet. Coming from a humble home and still working her way up in the industry, she was accustomed to buying stuff in payments… or not at all, when the price tag was too much.Luckily, she won’t have to worry about how much a Model X costs (upwards of $80,000, by the way). Perry stepped in and informed her via video call that he has her brand new ride in L.A., ready for her.“I know what the real deal is: The real deal is, you've got to be OK with spending a little bit of money. So I wanted to gift this to you and say you deserve it and I’m excited for you,” he tells her.You can see the message from Perry in full in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page. Hadish accompanied it with a message in which she explains how Perry must have grown tired of hearing her talk of a Tesla and how much she’d like to own one, if she could be convinced to pay that much for it and if she found the time to do the actual shopping.She also admits she “cried” when she saw the car, complete with a giant red bow, knowing it would be waiting for her in Los Angeles. Can’t really blame her there, can you?Hadish and Perry became friends while working on Perry’s upcoming comedy “Nobody’s Fool,” which comes out in November. It also stars Whoopi Goldberg, Tika Sumpter, Omari Hardwick and Amber Riley. They didn’t get brand new Teslas.