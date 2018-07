We've already talked about the 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster on multiple occasions - the most recent spy clip portraying the open-air delight showed it blitzing the Nurburgring together with a 992 test car.Porsche has also introduced a 911 Speedster Concept , with this sweeping us off our feet. And while a few of its features, such as the retro door mirrors, won't make it into production, the splendid rear deck will.And the news only gets better, as while the previous Speedster was based on 911 GTS, the new one uses the GT3 as a starting point.However, the upcoming machine has two problems. First of all, this will come as an uber-limited edition (the last one was produced in 356 examples) and might even debut in sold-out form - the newcomer is expected to land in the coming months. Secondly, the price of the toy will be the kind that can give one a headache.Well, this is where the rendering we have here comes into play. This portrays a 911 GT3 Cabriolet, a proposal that would address the matters mentioned above.Note that the pixel play we have here portrays the 911 GT3 Cabrio dressed in Ruby Stone, a hue that makes the car stand out like few others. For the record, here's a Porsche Cayman GT4 dressed in this hue.Then again, given the German automotive producer's tradition, we wouldn't hold our breath for such a model becoming a showroom reality - the open-air setup would increase the weight and reduce torsional rigidity, not exactly an ideal treatment for hitting the track.