1,000 HP Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Exorcist Sounds Like It in Dyno Run

We've brought you tons of tales involving Hennessey-massaged machines that pack the kind of output which can easily make one weak at the knees. However, the one we have here is special, since it involves a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE.

5 photos



Keep in mind that the Exorcist, which packs no less than 1,000 hp, has already proven its might on a non-1LE Camaro ZL1, managing to



Well, the Texan specialist has now come up with a ZL1 1LE proposal, which changes things quite a bit. We'll remind you that the 1LE is a factory package that allows the Camaro to redefine muscle car standards in terms of cornering.



To be more precise, a stock



Returning to the thousand-pony stunt we have here, the Lone Star State developer strapped the machine to a dyno, with the resulting soundtrack easily giving one goosebumps.



For the record, we'll mention that the 1LE package comes in six-speed manual trim, so this involves the fact that owners get to mix the monstrous output (the torque sits at 883 lb-ft) with a clutch.



Of course, jumping from 650 to 1,000 ponies is the kind of leap that does one or two things to the character of a car and we'd be extremely curious to see how this thing performs on the Green Hell now that it's been to the gym.



