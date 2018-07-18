autoevolution
 

Bugatti Divo Shows up at Nurburgring, Chiron Test Mule Spotted

18 Jul 2018, 11:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Ladies and gentlemen drivers, we might be looking at the first tester for the Bugatti Divo, the French hypercar maker's upcoming sensation. For now, all we can see is an odd Chiron-based prototype, but there has to be more to the story.
22 photos
Bugatti Divo spied2019 Bugatti Chiron Sport live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Bugatti Chiron Sport live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Bugatti Chiron Sport live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Bugatti Chiron Sport live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Bugatti Chiron Sport live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Bugatti Chiron Sport live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Bugatti Chiron Sport live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Bugatti Chiron Sport live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Bugatti Chiron Sport live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Bugatti Chiron Sport live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Bugatti Chiron Sport live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Bugatti Chiron Sport live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Bugatti Chiron Sport live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Bugatti Chiron Sport live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Bugatti Chiron Sport live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Bugatti Chiron Sport live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Bugatti Chiron Sport live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Bugatti Chiron Sport live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Bugatti Chiron Sport live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Bugatti Chiron Sport live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show
The test car was recently spotted at the Nurburgring, with the thing wearing certain provisional elements, such as the taillights - pixel tip to DCN Cars for the images of the contraption.

However, we'll remind you that the automotive producer recently talked about what will come after the Chiron and the Chiron Sport, throwing out a teaser image, along with a few vague details about the upcoming Divo.

In fact, the tale started when the Chiron Sport was introduced - everybody expected Bugatti to come up with a Super Sport incarnation of the Chiron, which would pack extra grunt, among others (this was the case with the Veyron). Instead, the carmaker came up with the more agile and slightly lighter Sport, promising that it is also working on a further development.

Former Lamborghini CEO, who now helms Bugatti, explained that "Happiness is not around the corner. It is the corner. The Divo is made for corners,

The Molsheim boss also let it slip that the Divo will make its debut on August 24th at The Quail in California. The company issued a press release, mentioning that the Divo “will be light and nimble and will boast enormous downforce and g-forces,

Our expectations now sit at a sky-high level, with the carmaker also mentioning a new visual identity for the hypercar, one that will be even stronger than the current design language.

Ever since the Veyron, Bugatti has improved the driving experience by making it more immersive for the one linking the steering wheel to the pedals and this will only get better with the Divo. As for the output number of the newcomer, at least we don't have that much waiting to do.

Meanwhile, we can think about the fact that only 40 units will be made, while the price is rumored to sit at  €5 million.

 

A strange camouflage Bugatti Chiron is tested at the ring.. #bugatti #chiron #bugattichiron #prototype #mule #camouflage #new #grandsport #supersport #erlkönig #Nürburgring #nordschleife #greenhell #carporn #instacar #carphotography #amazing

A post shared by DCN Carphotography (@dcncars) on Jul 11, 2018 at 9:59am PDT


 

A strange camouflage Bugatti Chiron is tested at the ring.. #bugatti #chiron #bugattichiron #prototype #mule #camouflage #new #grandsport #supersport #erlkönig #Nürburgring #nordschleife #greenhell #carporn #instacar #carphotography #amazing

A post shared by DCN Carphotography (@dcncars) on Jul 11, 2018 at 4:46am PDT

bugatti divo Bugatti spyshots hypercar Nurburgring
Tank Vs. Well How to Use the Bush Winch DARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First DetailsDARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First Details
The Judgemental Uber Guy How Portable Emissions Measurement Systems Work The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
To SUV or Not to SUV The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
 
 