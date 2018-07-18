Bugatti Divo Shows up at Nurburgring, Chiron Test Mule Spotted

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, we might be looking at the first tester for the Bugatti Divo, the French hypercar maker's upcoming sensation. For now, all we can see is an odd Chiron-based prototype, but there has to be more to the story.
The test car was recently spotted at the Nurburgring, with the thing wearing certain provisional elements, such as the taillights - pixel tip to DCN Cars for the images of the contraption.
However, we'll remind you that the automotive producer recently talked about what will come after the Chiron and the Chiron Sport, throwing out a teaser image, along with a few vague details about the upcoming Divo.
In fact, the tale started when the Chiron Sport was introduced - everybody expected Bugatti to come up with a Super Sport incarnation of the Chiron, which would pack extra grunt, among others (this was the case with the Veyron). Instead, the carmaker came up with the more agile and slightly lighter Sport, promising that it is also working on a further development.
Former Lamborghini CEO, who now helms Bugatti, explained that "Happiness is not around the corner. It is the corner. The Divo is made for corners,”
The Molsheim boss also let it slip that the Divo will make its debut on August 24th at The Quail in California. The company issued a press release, mentioning that the Divo “will be light and nimble and will boast enormous downforce and g-forces,”
Our expectations now sit at a sky-high level, with the carmaker also mentioning a new visual identity for the hypercar, one that will be even stronger than the current design language.
Ever since the Veyron, Bugatti has improved the driving experience by making it more immersive for the one linking the steering wheel to the pedals and this will only get better with the Divo. As for the output number of the newcomer, at least we don't have that much waiting to do.
Meanwhile, we can think about the fact that only 40 units will be made, while the price is rumored to sit at €5 million.
However, we'll remind you that the automotive producer recently talked about what will come after the Chiron and the Chiron Sport, throwing out a teaser image, along with a few vague details about the upcoming Divo.
In fact, the tale started when the Chiron Sport was introduced - everybody expected Bugatti to come up with a Super Sport incarnation of the Chiron, which would pack extra grunt, among others (this was the case with the Veyron). Instead, the carmaker came up with the more agile and slightly lighter Sport, promising that it is also working on a further development.
Former Lamborghini CEO, who now helms Bugatti, explained that "Happiness is not around the corner. It is the corner. The Divo is made for corners,”
The Molsheim boss also let it slip that the Divo will make its debut on August 24th at The Quail in California. The company issued a press release, mentioning that the Divo “will be light and nimble and will boast enormous downforce and g-forces,”
Our expectations now sit at a sky-high level, with the carmaker also mentioning a new visual identity for the hypercar, one that will be even stronger than the current design language.
Ever since the Veyron, Bugatti has improved the driving experience by making it more immersive for the one linking the steering wheel to the pedals and this will only get better with the Divo. As for the output number of the newcomer, at least we don't have that much waiting to do.
Meanwhile, we can think about the fact that only 40 units will be made, while the price is rumored to sit at €5 million.
A strange camouflage Bugatti Chiron is tested at the ring.. #bugatti #chiron #bugattichiron #prototype #mule #camouflage #new #grandsport #supersport #erlkönig #Nürburgring #nordschleife #greenhell #carporn #instacar #carphotography #amazing
A strange camouflage Bugatti Chiron is tested at the ring.. #bugatti #chiron #bugattichiron #prototype #mule #camouflage #new #grandsport #supersport #erlkönig #Nürburgring #nordschleife #greenhell #carporn #instacar #carphotography #amazing