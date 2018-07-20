Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Teases Nurburgring Record, Porsche 911 GT2 RS Beaten?

Blue Origin Launches New Shepard in Successful Escape Test

Sant'Agata Bolognese just released a short video that talks about the Aventador Superveloce Jota meeting the Ring. Well, when we're talking about such a Raging Bull, this doesn't simply meet the Green Hell, it conquers it (think: production car lap record).After all, it's not like the teaser video we have here comes as a surprise. We expected the V12 animal to dominate the Nordschleife, it's just that we need to lap time of the thing (we'll return with an update as soon as we get our hands on the official goodies).Sure, the replacement for the Aventador SV hasn't been launched yet, but introducing it with a Ring bang is the proper way to do it.The SVJ badge esenntialy brings improvements on four fronts. For starter, the not-exactly-light Aventador S will be put on a carbon fiber diet. Then we should have active aero, just like in the case of the Huracan Performante.The naturally aspirated V12 mill of the car will deliver at least 780 hp (we actually expect the thing to offer a nicely rounded 800 hp output figure). Last, but certainly not least, there will be multiple aspects that will sharpen up the connection to the driver, with the tune for the all-wheel steering being an example as good as any.Of course, this means the Aventador SVJ will one-up the Porsche 911 GT2 RS. Keep in mind that the latter has been holding on to the said record since last year, thanks to a Nordschleife number of 6:47 - the 700 hp rear-engined animal actually grabbed the record from the 6:52 Huracan Performante.Then again, with Porsche's 919 Evo having set an absolute Nurburgring record earlier this season ( 5:19.5 ), the Germans have no reason to fret.