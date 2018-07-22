BMW M4 GTS Can't Escape Audi TT RS in Nurburgring Chase, Tries Hard

We like to keep an eye on Nurburgring action and bring you some of the spiciest scenes that take place on the Green Hell. And we have to admit that we've been off duty for a while, but we are now back in the Ring spotting game - we are, of course, referring to unofficial matters, since Nordschleife prototype testing has been in our headlines all along.

And the tourist example we've brought along for today (this actually took place during a private training session, not a Touristenfahrten event) involves splendid slabs of Germany.The main roles go to a second-generation Audi TT RS and a BMW M4 GTS (an M2 was also present, as you'll notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which documents the run).Now, as anybody who knows a thing or two about performance cars will tell you, the second-gen TT RS doesn't exactly play in the same league as the M4 GTS.Nevertheless, the Audi we have here has been taken down the aftermarket route. The idea behind the build was to come with a track treatment, as indicated by the list of goodies fitted to the four-ringed machine. And, as we can see from the mods fitted to the vehicle, everything had to be kept on a moderate budget.The 2013 TT RS has seen its 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder engine being taken to 400 hp and 560 Nm of torque. The thing now talks to the asphalt via a KW Clubsport two-way adjustable suspension and ATS GTR wheels coming in an 18-inch size, while the stopping hardware has also been upgraded.As is the case with Ring Wolves like the one we have here, its prey was rather special. Keep in mind that we're talking about a track special that costs double than the "base" M4 . Oh, and let's not forget that water-injected motor delivering 500 ponies.