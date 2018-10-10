Annie the Cow Always Rides Backseat in Chevy Silverado, is a Star Now

Annie the cow loves only one thing more than the McDonalds’ ice cream: car rides with her human. They both live in Ohio on a farm and were suddenly propelled to Internet fame when someone spotted her riding in the backseat of his truck. As she always does.

You can see the video that started it all at the bottom of the page. It was shot by a fellow motorist who passed a dark Chevrolet Silverado and was shocked to see a cow chilling in the backseat. So he took out his phone and recorded the strange occurrence, posted it to Facebook and the rest became history.In the meantime, the driver of the Silverado (and the owner of the cow) was identified. His name is Cory Morris and he has a farm in Ludlow Falls, ABC22 Now reports. The cow is named Annie and she joined Cory on the farm one day after she was born, when her mother refused to care for her.Annie is 18 months old and weighs about 800 pounds, so she still fits in the backseat of the truck. She likes to accompany Cory wherever he needs to go, but her favorite rides are those that end at McDonalds’, where she gets a special treat: an ice cream.It might not be the healthiest treat to feed a cow, but then again, Annie is no regular cow. At the same time, Cory is aware that these rides will only last for a while longer: as Annie is getting bigger, he won’t be able to take her with him in the car. As she is now, she’s the perfect companion, though: he simply opens the car door and she jumps inside, knowing they’re in for some fun together. She even likes riding with her head out the window, to feel the wind on her face, much like a dog would do.Since the video of Annie went viral, Cory took steps to cement her popularity. You can now find the cow on Facebook on her own page: she now goes by the name “Annie the Highway Cow” and, it turns out, she’s as funny as she’s cute.On a more serious note, transporting a car in the backseat of a regular vehicle is probably not legal and definitely not safe.