School Bus Crashes Into Swimming Pool in Orlando

Out of all the things you can expect to wake up to in your home swimming pool, a school bus with children on board is perhaps the last on the list – if it’s there at all.

5 photos



The bus hit the Jeep and then went through a fence and the backyard, ending up with its nose in the swimming pool.



“Orange County Fire Rescue says that the nine children and bus driver onboard did not get injured, but the Jeep driver was. However, it was not a serious injury,” the report notes.



For the time being, further details on the accident are not available. The publication is livestreaming from the scene on



A similar incident happened in September this year in Maryland, when an elderly couple went out for a casual drive and ended up in



That incident too didn’t lead to serious injuries to the car’s occupants. The vehicle, however, spent hours submerged in water. In fact, when the cops arrived, they found the man and woman chilling by the side of the pool, looking on as their car was taking water – not that there was much they could do by that point.



The strange accident happened on Friday morning in Orlando, local station Fox29 reports. The bus, which had 9 children on board and the driver, was sent into the home pool after it crashed into another vehicle, a Jeep.The bus hit the Jeep and then went through a fence and the backyard, ending up with its nose in the swimming pool.“Orange County Fire Rescue says that the nine children and bus driver onboard did not get injured, but the Jeep driver was. However, it was not a serious injury,” the report notes.For the time being, further details on the accident are not available. The publication is livestreaming from the scene on Facebook , and it’s clear that all people on board the bus have already been evacuated from the wreck. The bus is still in the pool.A similar incident happened in September this year in Maryland, when an elderly couple went out for a casual drive and ended up in the local swimming pool . They were in a Toyota sedan and initial reports said the accident happened when one of them offered to teach the other how to drive. Needless to say, neither teacher nor student was any good, or else the accident wouldn’t have happened.That incident too didn’t lead to serious injuries to the car’s occupants. The vehicle, however, spent hours submerged in water. In fact, when the cops arrived, they found the man and woman chilling by the side of the pool, looking on as their car was taking water – not that there was much they could do by that point.