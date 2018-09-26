Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun

5 Bus Driver Has Been Stalked by a Woman for 6 Years, Ruining His Life

3 Wiz Khalifa May Be Rich But His Son Rides The Bus to School

2 Passengers Jump Out of Moving Bus to Escape Robbers

1 Woman Uses Toilet Plunger as Handle on Crowded Bus, Wins at Life

More on this:

“Cars” Singer Gary Numan’s Tour Bus Hits and Kills Elderly Pedestrian

Gary Numam, the iconic electro-pop singer best known for the 1979 hit “Cars,” was forced to cancel his Cleveland show earlier this week, after his tour bus was involved in a fatal accident. 15 photos



For the time being, police have made no arrests, but there are no signs that the driver of the bus was intoxicated or otherwise incapacitated at the time of the impact. There is no visible damage to the bus either, which would indicate that the bus wasn’t going at great speed.



While it’s uncertain whether Numan was on the bus when the tragedy occurred, the musician acknowledged the accident in his latest message to fans on social media, while announcing the cancellation of the show. He was supposed to play at The House of Blues that night, as part of his ongoing 6-month international tour to promote his newest album, “Savage (Songs from a Broken World),” which came out in 2017.



“We are all utterly devastated by the fatal accident involving our tour bus in Cleveland earlier today,” Numan writes in his



“I’m sure you can understand why we cancelled and I apologize to the House Of Blues and to the fans for any difficulties or disappointment this decision may have caused,” Numan adds.



An investigation into the case is underway, with police asking eyewitness to the incident to come forward. They’re also relying on CCTV footage from nearby surveillance cameras to shed some light into the exact circumstances surrounding it.



We are all utterly devastated by the fatal accident involving our tour bus in Cleveland earlier today. Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/dpzPOgJyCp — Gary Numan (@numanofficial) September 24, 2018 The tour bus was in Cleveland and about to make a turn, when it hit an elderly pedestrian pushing a shopping cart across the street, People Magazine reports. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been disclosed to the public.For the time being, police have made no arrests, but there are no signs that the driver of the bus was intoxicated or otherwise incapacitated at the time of the impact. There is no visible damage to the bus either, which would indicate that the bus wasn’t going at great speed.While it’s uncertain whether Numan was on the bus when the tragedy occurred, the musician acknowledged the accident in his latest message to fans on social media, while announcing the cancellation of the show. He was supposed to play at The House of Blues that night, as part of his ongoing 6-month international tour to promote his newest album, “Savage (Songs from a Broken World),” which came out in 2017.“We are all utterly devastated by the fatal accident involving our tour bus in Cleveland earlier today,” Numan writes in his Twitter message. “Everyone of us is filled with a sadness that made it impossible to even consider playing our show this evening, and out of respect it would have been entirely wrong.”“I’m sure you can understand why we cancelled and I apologize to the House Of Blues and to the fans for any difficulties or disappointment this decision may have caused,” Numan adds.An investigation into the case is underway, with police asking eyewitness to the incident to come forward. They’re also relying on CCTV footage from nearby surveillance cameras to shed some light into the exact circumstances surrounding it.