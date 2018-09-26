autoevolution
 

“Cars” Singer Gary Numan’s Tour Bus Hits and Kills Elderly Pedestrian

26 Sep 2018, 12:50 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Gary Numam, the iconic electro-pop singer best known for the 1979 hit “Cars,” was forced to cancel his Cleveland show earlier this week, after his tour bus was involved in a fatal accident.
15 photos
Scuderia Ferrari 2001-2005 team busScuderia Ferrari 2001-2005 team busScuderia Ferrari 2001-2005 team busScuderia Ferrari 2001-2005 team busScuderia Ferrari 2001-2005 team busScuderia Ferrari 2001-2005 team busScuderia Ferrari 2001-2005 team busScuderia Ferrari 2001-2005 team busScuderia Ferrari 2001-2005 team busScuderia Ferrari 2001-2005 team busScuderia Ferrari 2001-2005 team busScuderia Ferrari 2001-2005 team busScuderia Ferrari 2001-2005 team busScuderia Ferrari 2001-2005 team bus
The tour bus was in Cleveland and about to make a turn, when it hit an elderly pedestrian pushing a shopping cart across the street, People Magazine reports. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been disclosed to the public.

For the time being, police have made no arrests, but there are no signs that the driver of the bus was intoxicated or otherwise incapacitated at the time of the impact. There is no visible damage to the bus either, which would indicate that the bus wasn’t going at great speed.

While it’s uncertain whether Numan was on the bus when the tragedy occurred, the musician acknowledged the accident in his latest message to fans on social media, while announcing the cancellation of the show. He was supposed to play at The House of Blues that night, as part of his ongoing 6-month international tour to promote his newest album, “Savage (Songs from a Broken World),” which came out in 2017.

“We are all utterly devastated by the fatal accident involving our tour bus in Cleveland earlier today,” Numan writes in his Twitter message. “Everyone of us is filled with a sadness that made it impossible to even consider playing our show this evening, and out of respect it would have been entirely wrong.”
“I’m sure you can understand why we cancelled and I apologize to the House Of Blues and to the fans for any difficulties or disappointment this decision may have caused,” Numan adds.

An investigation into the case is underway, with police asking eyewitness to the incident to come forward. They’re also relying on CCTV footage from nearby surveillance cameras to shed some light into the exact circumstances surrounding it.

accident bus police Cleveland
Detroit: Become Weapon Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Mercedes-Benz E-Active Body Control Overview The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
May the Space Force Be With You How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works Short History of the Yellow School BusShort History of the Yellow School Bus
Latest car models:
HONDA Civic CoupeHONDA Civic Coupe CoupeHONDA Civic SedanHONDA Civic Sedan CompactFORD Fiesta STFORD Fiesta ST CompactSUZUKI JimnySUZUKI Jimny Medium SUVVOLVO S60VOLVO S60 CompactAll car models  
 
 