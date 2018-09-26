Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun

2020 Jaguar XE Shows Up in Traffic, Mild-Hybrid Rumored

The Jaguar XE feels anything but aging and yet the British automotive producer is preparing to introduce the mid-cycle revamp of the sedan. And a prototype of the elegant four-door has recently been spotted in Germany. 8 photos



Heavy camouflage covers the vehicle and yet we can still notice a few details, such as the LED taillights, whose strength can't be hidden by the partial wrap covering them. And while the outline of the light clusters remains the same, the inner graphics will pack a sharper look.



While this clip doesn't allow us to notice the front end of the vehicle, previous spsyshots have allowed us to notice a new grille design, as well as sleek headlights.



In the powertrain department, the rumor mill talks about the



However, the increassing emission reduction pressure means that the Ingenium 2.0-liter units might be joined by 1.5-liter units. On the six-cylinder front, the supercharged V6 of the current model might be retired, with this set to be repalced by Ingenium straight-six motors that are currently under development.



And while the uber-rare



It's still too early to discuss cabin changes, since the prototypes come with fully covered interiors. Nevertheless, we're expecting a noticeable update on the infotainment front.



The revised Jaguar XE is expected to show up next year, coming to the US as 2020 model - the Geneva Motor Show, which takes place in March, is a likely venue for the introduction of the model.





