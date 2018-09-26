autoevolution
 

Woman Crashes Car Down Embankment, Survives For 3 Days Trapped Inside

A woman lost control of her car and crashed down a steep embankment in El Dorado County, California, and then somehow managed to survive for more than 3 days trapped inside the car.
You think James Franco had it rough in his Oscar-worthy role in “127 Hours”? This was real life: the 47-year-old woman somehow lost control of her car and veered off the road, going down a steep embankment in California, ABC13 reports.

To the woman’s good luck, the car didn’t make it all the way down – which would have probably proved fatal to her, according to her rescuers. Instead, the car stopped about 120 feet down the hill, with the driver trapped inside.

She managed to survive this way for more than three days, her rescuers tell the media outlet. The car was finally noticed by some kayakers passing by, who called 911 and got firefighters on the scene.

The woman’s rescue was almost as miraculous as her survival. Her rescuers had to trek all the way down to where she was and the coordinate with the team in the air. In the end, she was airlifted to safety and taken to a hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

The report doesn’t mention her condition, but it does say she sustained “major” injuries in the accident.

“For the firefighters going down there, that's the hard part, because that's a steep embankment,” officer Dan Lewis says for ABC13. “Honestly, I'm really impressed by those kayakers who took the time out of their day. The woman is lucky to be alive.”

Lewis says he’s equally impressed with the woman’s survival instinct, which kept her going all those hours, while injured and trapped inside her own vehicle. He may not sound like he really is impressed, but considering this is coming from a guy who’s seen a fair share of accidents, he probably is. He’s just not showing it.

