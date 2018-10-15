Police Release Surveillance Video of Kelsey Quayle Shooting

autoevolution
 

The death of an aspiring model who had just moved to Atlanta to pursue bigger projects, as well as the accident she caused, continue to baffle investigators.
News broke at the end of last week that 28-year-old Kelsey Quayle had caused a 3-vehicle crash on her way to work at a dentist’s office. The other 2 drivers emerged with minor injuries, but Kelsey was rushed to the hospital in critical condition – and things got only worse from then, as doctors discovered a gunshot wound to her neck.

It turns out she was shot right before her car, a white Mazda 626, veered into oncoming traffic, hitting a Suzuki XL-7 head-on, before being hit by a Ford Escape.

The strangest part of the story is that police have no reports of nearby shootings or of dangerous driving. For the time being, they’re working on a theory that this was a stray bullet, either from a road rage incident or some other type of violent altercation.

They’re turning to the public for help with tracking down the shooter and have released the CCTV footage of the shooting – or, better said, of the moment when Quayle’s car wanders into oncoming traffic. It was captured by the surveillance cameras of a nearby gas station and you can see it at the bottom of the page.

“Here is video footage captured from various angles just seconds before the crash involving Kelsey Quayle occurred. We are asking anyone who may have been traveling along Upper Riverdale Road, in the area of the crash (approx. 7:02 a.m.) to contact us,” Clayton County Police says on its official Facebook page.

“We would especially like to speak with the driver of the white SUV and the driver of the gray sedan that is seen passing Kelsey's vehicle as it is traveling in the lanes of oncoming traffic,” the statement adds.

After the incident, Quayle was moved to another hospital, where she was put on life support due to severe brain damage. The family decided to take her off and she was pronounced dead a couple of days later.

